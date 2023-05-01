Obit – Mrs. Pearley Campbell

Mrs. Pearley Campbell age 80 of Carthage and a former resident of the Chestnut Mound Community died at the Lebanon home of her caregiver Tammy Campbell. She was pronounced deceased by HighPoint Hospice of Gallatin at 12:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon April 27, 2023

Bro. Dickie Johnson officiated at the 11 a.m. graveside services which were conducted Monday morning May 1st and burial followed beside her husband in the Garden of the Cross at the Ridgewood Cemetery.

She was born Pearley Jane Ipock in Hartsville on August 21, 1942 and was the daughter of the late Ernest Henry Ipock who died April 30, 1970 at the age of 79 and Willie Maggie Edmonds Ipock who died November 27, 1983 at the age of 64.

Her brother, Hugh Lee Ipock, preceded her in death at the age of 59 on November 24, 1998.

She was the widow of the late Robert Allen Campbell who died at the age of 55 on October 31, 2001.

Mrs. Campbell was a previous employee of the former Tedrow Lumber Company in Gordonsville.

She was a non-denominational Christian.

Surviving are her four children, Bobby Campbell of Chestnut Mound, Billy McCarter of Carthage, Dewey Campbell and wife Melissa of the Grant Community, Betty Simmons and husband Steve of the Rawls Creek Community; four grandchildren, Brandon Campbell, Jason Campbell, Mettie Campbell, and Brittany Rollins; two great-grandchildren, Avery Paige Rollins and Navaeh Trotter.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE