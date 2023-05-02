Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 05/04/23

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated March 13, 2020, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded April 3, 2020, in Book No. 373, at Page 592, and modified on June 1, 2022, in Book No. 429, at Page 47 in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Ricky F Smith, conveying certain property therein described to Frank Alvstad as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Freedom Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Freedom Mortgage Corporation. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Freedom Mortgage Corporation, will, on June 21, 2023 on or about 2:00 PM, at the Smith County Courthouse 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: All that certain lot or parcel of land situate in the Sixteenth (16th) Civil District of Smith County, State of Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows; Beginning on a post in the fence near the gate and running with the fence Southeastward 230 feet to a wild cherry tree; thence Southward 163 feet with the fence to a gate post near the head of gulley; thence Westward 90 feet with the fence to a cedar tree above the garage; thence Southwestward 180 feet with the fence to a post above the barn; thence Westward 91 feet with the fence to the hackberry; thence Northward 140 feet down hill with the fence to the Stonewall Road; thence with the Stonewall Road 657 feet to the Beginning, containing three (3) acres, more or less, but acreage is not guaranteed and distances are approximate. ALSO KNOWN AS: 11 Stonewall Highway, Carthage, TN 37030 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above- referenced property: RICKY F SMITH TENANTS OF REPUBLIC FINANCE, LLC LENDMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC FIRST HERITAGE CREDIT OF TENNESSEE, LLC The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed and that notices of said postponement for inclement weather will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 355758 DATED April 27, 2023 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee 5-04-3t

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on May 23, 2023 on or about 2:00PM local time, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by TRACI PRICE, to Celia Stewart Rouse, Trustee, on July 15, 2021, at Record Book 406, Page 406-436 in the real property records of Smith County Register’s Office, Tennessee. Owner of Debt: PLANET HOME LENDING, LLC The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record: A certain tract or parcel of land located in the 12th Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, more particularly described as follows, to-wit: Being Tract No. 5 on the Boundary Survey for Raymond Duke Property according to a survey by Jim Carman, TRLS No. 2053, address 150 Middle Fork Road, Hartsville, Tennessee, 37074, dated November 14, 2017, a plat of which is of record in Plat Cabinet D, Slide 136, Register`s Office of Smith County, Tennessee, to which reference is made and incorporated herein by reference. Being the same property conveyed to Traci Price, a married woman, by deed from Timothy Rich and Shirley Rich, husband and wife, of record in Book 406, Page 434, or Instrument No. 21002626, Register`s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. Tax ID: 036 014.0 Current Owner(s) of Property: TRACI PRICE The street address of the above described property is believed to be 6 Spar Mine Rd, Lebanon, TN 37087, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control. SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION. THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met. All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. MWZM File No. 23-000003-444-1 Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s) Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273 7100 Commerce Way Brentwood, TN 37027 TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP 4-20-3t

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF TENNESSEE, SMITH COUNTY WHEREAS, Kenneth Daryl Mason, a single person, executed a Deed of Trust to Samuel L. Moore, Trustee(s), which was dated May 13, 2022, and recorded on May 13, 2022, in Record Book 428, at Page 40 in Smith County, Tennessee Register of Deeds. WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Sabra Hodge, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Jeremy Hassler, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust in Record Book 444, at Page 630 in Smith County, Tennessee Register of Deeds; and NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Jeremy Hassler, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on May 19, 2023, at 10:00 AM at the usual and customary location at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: BEGINNING on an iron pin on the South side of a public road South of Interstate 40 which leads from New Middleton to Grant, 93 feet East of a rock fence on other land of Grantors, and runs thence, South close to well on Grantors’ other land 170 feet to an iron pin; thence West 21 feet to an iron pin; thence Southeast 109 feet to an iron pin; thence East 90 feet to an iron pin; thence North298 feet to an iron pinon the South side of said public road; thence, west along the South side of said public road 135 feet to the BEGINNING. BEING the same property conveyed to Kenneth Daryl Mason by Quit Claim Deed from Lavelia Mason Bowman Kelly, dated May 13, 2022, of record in Record Book 428, Page 38, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. This is IMPROVED property known as 91 Grant Road, Gordonsville, TN 38563. Parcel ID Number: 083-004.01 Address/Description: 91 Grant Road, Gordonsville, TN 38563 Current Owner(s): Kenneth Daryl Mason Other Interested Party(ies): None The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose. Jeremy Hassler, Hassler Law Firm, 226 Main St. N., P.O. Box 409, Carthage, TN 37030 PH: 615-281-8479 FX: 615-735-3149 4-27-3t

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF TENNESSEE, SMITH COUNTY WHEREAS, Stephen W Maples executed a Deed of Trust to Citizens Bank, N.A, Lender and Joe M Kirsch, Trustee(s), which was dated February 22, 2019, and recorded on February 27, 2019, in Book 352, at Page 326 in Smith County, Tennessee Register of Deeds. WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Citizens Bank, N.A., (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on June 15, 2023, at 10:00 AM at the usual and customary location at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: Lying and being in the Town of Carthage, First (1st) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being bounded and described as follows, to-wit: Being Lot No. Ten (10) in Turner Subdivision bearing date of June 8, 1966, and for a more particular description reference is made to plat of said subdivision of record in Plat Book 2, Page 3, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Being the same property conveyed to Stephen W. Maples, a married man, by Warranty Deed from Scott Oliver, dated February 22, 2019 and filed for record at Book 352, Page 324, said Register’s Office. Parcel ID Number: 054B B 009.00 000 Address/Description: 746 Jackson Ave, Carthage, TN 37030 Current Owner(s): Stephen W. Maples Other Interested Party(ies): Secretary of Housing and Urban Development The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose. Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department 4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Suite 310 Atlanta, GA 30341 PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919 File No.: 23-05334 FC01 4-27-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Albert Lee Fox Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of April, 2023, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Albert Lee Fox, Deceased, who died on the 31st day of March 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 20th day of April, 2023. Signed Marjorie Fox, Co-Personal Representative Logan Fox, Co-Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 4-27-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Barbara Ann Billington Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of April, 2023, Letters of Testamentary in respect to the estate of Barbara Ann Billington, Deceased, who died on the 1st day of March 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 25th day of April, 2023. Signed Thomas Earl Billington, Personal Representative Kristina Kirby, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 5-04-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Mary H. Barnes Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of April, 2023, Letters of Testamentary in respect to the estate of Mary H. Barnes, Deceased, who died on the 22nd day of April 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 27th day of April, 2023. Signed Glenda West, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jeremiah Hassler, Attorney 5-04-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Thomas Wayne Austin Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of April, 2023, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Thomas Wayne Austin, Deceased, who died on the 11th day of April 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 19th day of April, 2023. Signed Crystal Y. Blackburn, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jonathan M. Tinsley, Attorney 4-27-2t

PUBLIC NOTICE – SMITH COUNTY The Tennessee Highway Patrol has recovered the below listed vehicles: YEAR: MAKE: MODEL: VIN: 2000 Nissan Maxima JN1CA31A8YT013918 Tennessee Highway Patrol Headquarters, 1291 South Walnut Ave., Cookeville, TN 38501, Phone 931-528-8496. Failure to respond to this notice within ten (10) working days serves as a waiver of all ownership rights and gives consent to the holder of said vehicle for its sale.

I, Randy Watts, have this 2013 Fiat 500 with this VIN#3C3CFFFH9DT39229 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-683-9007. 05-04-23(1t)

I, William Corey Bryant, have this 2005 Forrest River with this VIN#5NHUFT2105U208272 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-489-2443. 05-04-23(1t)

PUBLIC NOTICE The Gordonsville Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at Gordonsville City Hall. The purpose of this public hearing will be to solicit public comments regarding a special exception request in the C-1 Limited Commercial District of the Gordonsville Zoning Ordinance. Said request, under Article V, Section 3, C 3, of the ordinance, is to allow a house of worship at 191 East Main Street The application for this request, submitted by Timothy Blackburn is on fi le at City Hall. All interested persons are invited to attend this public hearing. John Potts, Mayor

SOUTH SIDE UTILITY DISTRICT’S 2022 WATER QUALITY REPORT WILL BE IN THE MAY 11TH ISSUE OF THE CARTHAGE COURIER & DISPLAYED AT THE OFFICE LOCATED AT 251 JMZ DR. & AT LOCAL LIBRARIES. YOU MAY ALSO REQUEST A COPY BY CALLING 615- 683-6464. THIS REPORT WILL NOT BE DIRECTLY MAILED TO CUSTOMERS.

PUBLIC NOTICE The Smith County Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing for a Variance Request on May 15, 2023, at the Smith County Ag Center Small Room, 159 Ag Center Lane, Carthage, TN 37030 at 6:00 p.m. The request is made by Ricky Scurlock for property located at 234 Temperance Hall Hwy. in Alexandria, TN, more specifi cally known as tax map 099, parcel 020.04. Setback variances are being asked for by Mr. Scurlock to subdivide his 3.64 acres into two (2) tracts. The property is zoned A1. All interested parties are invited to attend. For further information, please contact the Smith County Planning Offi ce at 615-735-3418. Mike Nixon Land Use Administrator

Advertisement for Bids Smith County Schools Wellness Centers 126 SCMS Lane Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Smith County Board of Education will receive sealed bids for Smith County Schools Wellness Centers until 2:00 p.m. local time on May 8, 2023 at the Smith County School System Central Offi ce, 126 SCMS Lane, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids sent by mail should be sent to the Smith County Board of Education, attention Norma Mitchell at the above address. Bidding Specifi cations, are available on the Smith County Board of Education Website: www.smithcoedu.net. Submit with each bid, a certifi ed check or acceptable bidder’s bond payable to Smith County Board of Education in an amount equal to fi ve percent (5%) of the total bid. The successful bidder will be required to furnish satisfactory Labor and Material Payment Bond, and Performance Bond. This project includes two (2) wellness centers. These facilities will be stand-alone metal buildings located at Gordonsville High School and Smith County High School. Bids will include plumbing for the buildings. Bids may not be withdrawn within thirty (30) days after the scheduled time of opening bids, without the consent of the Smith County Board of Education. Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to accept any bid or to reject any or all bids, or parts of such bids, and waive informalities or irregularities in bidding. For questions concerning bids, please contact: 615-489-6711. Smith County Board of Education requires completion of the project on or before June 30, 2024. 04-27-23(2t)

Advertisement for Bids Smith County Schools Wellness Centers 126 SCMS Lane Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Smith County Board of Education will receive sealed bids for Smith County Schools Wellness Centers until 2:00 p.m. local time on May 8, 2023 at the Smith County School System Central Offi ce, 126 SCMS Lane, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids sent by mail should be sent to the Smith County Board of Education, attention Norma Mitchell at the above address. Bidding Specifi cations, are available on the Smith County Board of Education Website: www.smithcoedu.net. Submit with each bid, a certifi ed check or acceptable bidder’s bond payable to Smith County Board of Education in an amount equal to fi ve percent (5%) of the total bid. The successful bidder will be required to furnish satisfactory Labor and Material Payment Bond, and Performance Bond. This project includes two (2) wellness centers. These facilities will be stand-alone metal buildings located at Gordonsville High School and Smith County High School. Bids will include brick and block materials and installation for the 2 wellness centers. Bids may not be withdrawn within thirty (30) days after the scheduled time of opening bids, without the consent of the Smith County Board of Education. Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to accept any bid or to reject any or all bids, or parts of such bids, and waive informalities or irregularities in bidding. For questions concerning bids, please contact: 615-489-6711. Smith County Board of Education requires completion of the project on or before June 30, 2024. 04-27-23(2t)

Advertisement for Bids Smith County Schools Wellness Centers 126 SCMS Lane Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Smith County Board of Education will receive sealed bids for Smith County Schools Wellness Centers until 2:00 p.m. local time on May 8, 2023 at the Smith County School System Central Offi ce, 126 SCMS Lane, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids sent by mail should be sent to the Smith County Board of Education, attention Norma Mitchell at the above address. Bidding Specifi cations, are available on the Smith County Board of Education Website: www.smithcoedu.net. Submit with each bid, a certifi ed check or acceptable bidder’s bond payable to Smith County Board of Education in an amount equal to fi ve percent (5%) of the total bid. The successful bidder will be required to furnish satisfactory Labor and Material Payment Bond, and Performance Bond. This project includes two (2) wellness centers. These facilities will be stand-alone metal buildings located at Gordonsville High School and Smith County High School. Bids will include concrete materials for the 2 wellness centers. Bids may not be withdrawn within thirty (30) days after the scheduled time of opening bids, without the consent of the Smith County Board of Education. Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to accept any bid or to reject any or all bids, or parts of such bids, and waive informalities or irregularities in bidding. For questions concerning bids, please contact: 615-489-6711. Smith County Board of Education requires completion of the project on or before June 30, 2024. 04-27-23(2t)

Advertisement for Bids Smith County Schools Wellness Centers 126 SCMS Lane Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Smith County Board of Education will receive sealed bids for Smith County Schools Wellness Centers until 2:00 p.m. local time on May 8, 2023 at the Smith County School System Central Offi ce, 126 SCMS Lane, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids sent by mail should be sent to the Smith County Board of Education, attention Norma Mitchell at the above address. Bidding Specifi cations, are available on the Smith County Board of Education Website: www.smithcoedu.net. Submit with each bid, a certifi ed check or acceptable bidder’s bond payable to Smith County Board of Education in an amount equal to fi ve percent (5%) of the total bid. The successful bidder will be required to furnish satisfactory Labor and Material Payment Bond, and Performance Bond. This project includes two (2) wellness centers. These facilities will be stand-alone metal buildings located at Gordonsville High School and Smith County High School. Bids will include utilities for the buildings: water, sewer, electric. Bids may not be withdrawn within thirty (30) days after the scheduled time of opening bids, without the consent of the Smith County Board of Education. Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to accept any bid or to reject any or all bids, or parts of such bids, and waive informalities or irregularities in bidding. For questions concerning bids, please contact: 615-489-6711. Smith County Board of Education requires completion of the project on or before June 30, 2024. 04-27-23(2t)

I, Breanna Madewell, have this 2011 Ford Fusion with this VIN#3FAHP0HA8BR10Z845 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 270-267-3234. 04-27-23(2t)