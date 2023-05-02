Smith County High School graduate releases first album

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

For a 2000 Smith County High School graduate, life is a musical journey.

An accomplished musician, performer, composer and teacher, Elizabeth Robinson now resides in Brookings, South Dakota, where she teaches flute and music at South Dakota State University.

Specializing in the flute and piccolo, the assistant professor of music describes herself as an “active soloist, orchestral and chamber performer with a passion for commissioning new music, as well as creating educational opportunities for studio and participating in exciting chamber ensembles”.

The former Carthage resident is also the Diana Osterhout piccolo chair of the Topeka Symphony and recently released her first album entitled “Aviary”, a unique musical experience of “mostly bird themed works for the flute, piccolo or flute quartet, which are a little out of the ordinary”.

Featuring newly commissioned compositions, the album is meant to bring a smile to the listener’s face

“This album captures the silliest, strangest and most whimsical birds,” Robinson describes. “There should be more fun in music. We all know the trope of the flute as a bird—light, delicate, graceful and chirpy.”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S COURIER