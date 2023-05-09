Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 05/11/23

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated March 13, 2020, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded April 3, 2020, in Book No. 373, at Page 592, and modified on June 1, 2022, in Book No. 429, at Page 47 in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Ricky F Smith, conveying certain property therein described to Frank Alvstad as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Freedom Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Freedom Mortgage Corporation. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Freedom Mortgage Corporation, will, on June 21, 2023 on or about 2:00 PM, at the Smith County Courthouse 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: All that certain lot or parcel of land situate in the Sixteenth (16th) Civil District of Smith County, State of Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows; Beginning on a post in the fence near the gate and running with the fence Southeastward 230 feet to a wild cherry tree; thence Southward 163 feet with the fence to a gate post near the head of gulley; thence Westward 90 feet with the fence to a cedar tree above the garage; thence Southwestward 180 feet with the fence to a post above the barn; thence Westward 91 feet with the fence to the hackberry; thence Northward 140 feet down hill with the fence to the Stonewall Road; thence with the Stonewall Road 657 feet to the Beginning, containing three (3) acres, more or less, but acreage is not guaranteed and distances are approximate. ALSO KNOWN AS: 11 Stonewall Highway, Carthage, TN 37030 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above- referenced property: RICKY F SMITH TENANTS OF REPUBLIC FINANCE, LLC LENDMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC FIRST HERITAGE CREDIT OF TENNESSEE, LLC The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed and that notices of said postponement for inclement weather will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 355758 DATED April 27, 2023 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee 5-04-3t

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF TENNESSEE, SMITH COUNTY WHEREAS, Stephen W Maples executed a Deed of Trust to Citizens Bank, N.A, Lender and Joe M Kirsch, Trustee(s), which was dated February 22, 2019, and recorded on February 27, 2019, in Book 352, at Page 326 in Smith County, Tennessee Register of Deeds. WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Citizens Bank, N.A., (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on June 15, 2023, at 10:00 AM at the usual and customary location at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: Lying and being in the Town of Carthage, First (1st) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being bounded and described as follows, to-wit: Being Lot No. Ten (10) in Turner Subdivision bearing date of June 8, 1966, and for a more particular description reference is made to plat of said subdivision of record in Plat Book 2, Page 3, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Being the same property conveyed to Stephen W. Maples, a married man, by Warranty Deed from Scott Oliver, dated February 22, 2019 and filed for record at Book 352, Page 324, said Register’s Office. Parcel ID Number: 054B B 009.00 000 Address/Description: 746 Jackson Ave, Carthage, TN 37030 Current Owner(s): Stephen W. Maples Other Interested Party(ies): Secretary of Housing and Urban Development The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose. Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department 4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Suite 310 Atlanta, GA 30341 PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919 File No.: 23-05334 FC01 4-27-3t

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE IN CARTHAGE, PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF SANDRA JOANN HATFIELD, DECEASED CASE NO. PR-2672 Acting pursuant to the decree of the Chancery Court of Smith County, Tennessee, on April 21, 2023, the following described property will be offered for sale to the highest, last and best bidder. The property is located at 210 Water Street, Carthage, Tennessee. The Real property will be sold at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the premises on 210 Water Street, Carthage, Tennessee 37030. This will be an ABSOLUTE SALE, subject to court confirmation. The property being more particularly described as follows: The Sandra Joan Hatfield Property, Map 054H Group A Parcel 027.00. BEGINNING on a stake on the East side of Water Street; thence running North with said street 45 feet to a point; thence East to the property of Ray Thomas; thence South with the property of Ray Thomas 45 feet to a point; thence West to a point of BEGINNING, and generally bounded on the West by Water Street; North by Bradley Chilton; East by Ray Thomas and South by Mrs. Ben Gentry. BEING the same property vested in Mary A. McQuiston by deed from Sam Gray, Jr. of record in Record Book 146, page 94, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. This being the same property that was conveyed to Sandra Joan Hatfield by the Personal Representative of the Estate of Mary Agnes McQuiston via Quit Claim Deed, of record in Record Book 286, page 541-542, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Terms of Sale. The Special Commissioner & Receiver will sell all right, title and interest in and to the above-described real property with the assistance of C.D. Poindexter Realty and Auction. The real property is being sold “As Is”. Buyer will be required to pay 10% down on the date of sale, with the balance due upon closing and sign a sales contract. Possession will be given with deed, after confirmation by Chancellor C. K. Smith of the Chancery Court of Smith County, Tennessee and payment of the purchase price. Sale is being made subject to such encumbrances and exceptions as may be determined to be against the property. Sale is being made subject to surveyed description. Announcements made on the sale date take precedence. This the 5th day of May, 2023. JESSIE GOAD SPECIAL COMMISSIONER AND RECEIVER 322 Justice Drive, Suite 105 Carthage, TN 37030 615-735-2092 BRANDEN BELLAR ATTORNEY FOR ESTATE P.O. Box 192 216 Main Street North Carthage, TN 37030 615-588-1605 5-11-3t

STATE OF TENNESSEE PROBATE COURT OF SMITH COUNTY AT CARTHAGE NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Barbara Ann Billington Case # 2709 Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of April, 2023, Letters of Testamentary in respect to the estate of Barbara Ann Billington, Deceased, who died on the 1st day of March 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 25th day of April, 2023. Signed Thomas Earl Billington, Personal Representative Kristina Kirby, Personal Representative Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master 5-04-2t

STATE OF TENNESSEE PROBATE COURT OF SMITH COUNTY AT CARTHAGE NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Mary H. Barnes Case # 80CH1-2023-PR-2713 Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of April, 2023, Letters of Testamentary in respect to the estate of Mary H. Barnes, Deceased, who died on the 22nd day of April 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 27th day of April, 2023. Signed Glenda West, Personal Representative Jeremiah Hassler, Attorney Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master 5-04-2t

Public Notice The Smith County Board of Education will have the monthly Board Meeting on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, Tennessee.

I, Renee Johns, have this 2002 Honda CBRF4I with this VIN#JH2PC35022M309827 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-289-9512. 05-11-23(2t)

PUBLIC NOTICE The Smith County Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing for a Variance Request on May 15, 2023, at the Smith County Ag Center Small Room, 159 Ag Center Lane, Carthage, TN 37030 at 6:00 p.m. The request is made by Ricky Scurlock for property located at 234 Temperance Hall Hwy. in Alexandria, TN, more specifi cally known as tax map 099, parcel 020.04. Setback variances are being asked for by Mr. Scurlock to subdivide his 3.64 acres into two (2) tracts. The property is zoned A1. All interested parties are invited to attend. For further information, please contact the Smith County Planning Offi ce at 615-735-3418. Mike Nixon Land Use Administrator