Obit – Ms. Mary Jane Bridgewater

Ms. Mary Jane Bridgewater, age 92 of the Riddleton Community, died peacefully at 9:54 a.m. Saturday morning May 13, 2023 at the Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage where she was admitted May 11th from her Bowman Branch Road home. Her extended family and friends were at her bedside at the time of her passing.

Graveside services and interment will be conducted Wednesday morning May 17th at 11 a.m. in the West section of the Dixon Springs Cemetery. Her pastor, Bro. Tim Frank, will officiate and Jack McCall will deliver the eulogy. Burial will be beside her mother in the Bridgewater family lot in the East section of the Dixon Springs Cemetery.

Visitation for Ms. Bridgewater will be Tuesday afternoon May 16th from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Sanderson in Carthage and family and friends will assemble at the Dixon Springs Cemetery for the Wednesday morning services.

She was born Mary Jane Bridgewater in the Riddleton Community on April 25, 1931 and was the only child of the late Benton Hart Bridgewater who died at the age of 82 on April 18, 1984 and Kate Lee Bowman Bridgewater who died at the age of 91 on May 17, 1997.

Ms. Bridgewater was a 1949 graduate of Smith County High School and majored in home economics. She was a member of the Latin club her junior and senior years, the dramatic club her senior year and was the S.C.H.S. assistant librarian also her senior year.

Following high school she attended Andrew Jackson Business College in Nashville.

On January 31, 1993 she retired as an administrative assistant with the Tennessee Department of Corrections with thirty years of service to that department of state government.

Her long tenure with the State of Tennessee included serving under six governors and several Department of Correction Commissioners.

Having never married, she was preceded in death by her longtime close friend and Riddleton Community native Bill Bradley who died October 30, 1998 at the age of 72.

Ms. Bridgewater was a member of the Riddleton Baptist Church where she served as church clerk for three years following her Mother who served as church clerk for sixty-one years and Ms. Bridgewater’s grandfather, Richard Jackson Bowman served as church clerk prior to Mrs. Kate Lee.

In Ms. Bridgewater’s later years she attended First Baptist Church in Carthage where some of her family members attended.

Surviving Ms. Jane are her extended family members, Janice Massey Fox and husband Aaron and their two children, Kathryn (Katie) and Ethan Fox all of River Pointe; several cousins and other relatives and friends.

In memory of Ms. Bridgewater it is requested memorials be made to the New Salem Southern Baptist Accociation.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE