Legal & Public Notices For The Week 05/18/23

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE IN CARTHAGE, PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF SANDRA JOANN HATFIELD, DECEASED CASE NO. PR-2672 Acting pursuant to the decree of the Chancery Court of Smith County, Tennessee, on April 21, 2023, the following described property will be offered for sale to the highest, last and best bidder. The property is located at 210 Water Street, Carthage, Tennessee. The Real property will be sold at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the premises on 210 Water Street, Carthage, Tennessee 37030. This will be an ABSOLUTE SALE, subject to court confirmation. The property being more particularly described as follows: The Sandra Joan Hatfield Property, Map 054H Group A Parcel 027.00. BEGINNING on a stake on the East side of Water Street; thence running North with said street 45 feet to a point; thence East to the property of Ray Thomas; thence South with the property of Ray Thomas 45 feet to a point; thence West to a point of BEGINNING, and generally bounded on the West by Water Street; North by Bradley Chilton; East by Ray Thomas and South by Mrs. Ben Gentry. BEING the same property vested in Mary A. McQuiston by deed from Sam Gray, Jr. of record in Record Book 146, page 94, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. This being the same property that was conveyed to Sandra Joan Hatfield by the Personal Representative of the Estate of Mary Agnes McQuiston via Quit Claim Deed, of record in Record Book 286, page 541-542, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Terms of Sale. The Special Commissioner & Receiver will sell all right, title and interest in and to the above-described real property with the assistance of C.D. Poindexter Realty and Auction. The real property is being sold “As Is”. Buyer will be required to pay 10% down on the date of sale, with the balance due upon closing and sign a sales contract. Possession will be given with deed, after confirmation by Chancellor C. K. Smith of the Chancery Court of Smith County, Tennessee and payment of the purchase price. Sale is being made subject to such encumbrances and exceptions as may be determined to be against the property. Sale is being made subject to surveyed description. Announcements made on the sale date take precedence. This the 5th day of May, 2023. JESSIE GOAD SPECIAL COMMISSIONER AND RECEIVER 322 Justice Drive, Suite 105 Carthage, TN 37030 615-735-2092 BRANDEN BELLAR ATTORNEY FOR ESTATE P.O. Box 192 216 Main Street North Carthage, TN 37030 615-588-1605 5-11-3t

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated March 13, 2020, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded April 3, 2020, in Book No. 373, at Page 592, and modified on June 1, 2022, in Book No. 429, at Page 47 in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Ricky F Smith, conveying certain property therein described to Frank Alvstad as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Freedom Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Freedom Mortgage Corporation. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Freedom Mortgage Corporation, will, on June 21, 2023 on or about 2:00 PM, at the Smith County Courthouse 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: All that certain lot or parcel of land situate in the Sixteenth (16th) Civil District of Smith County, State of Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows; Beginning on a post in the fence near the gate and running with the fence Southeastward 230 feet to a wild cherry tree; thence Southward 163 feet with the fence to a gate post near the head of gulley; thence Westward 90 feet with the fence to a cedar tree above the garage; thence Southwestward 180 feet with the fence to a post above the barn; thence Westward 91 feet with the fence to the hackberry; thence Northward 140 feet down hill with the fence to the Stonewall Road; thence with the Stonewall Road 657 feet to the Beginning, containing three (3) acres, more or less, but acreage is not guaranteed and distances are approximate. ALSO KNOWN AS: 11 Stonewall Highway, Carthage, TN 37030 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above- referenced property: RICKY F SMITH TENANTS OF REPUBLIC FINANCE, LLC LENDMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC FIRST HERITAGE CREDIT OF TENNESSEE, LLC The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed and that notices of said postponement for inclement weather will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 355758 DATED April 27, 2023 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee 5-04-3t

Request for Qualifi cations Architectural Services Smith County (TN) Board of Education is requesting a statement of qualifi cations from professional architectural services for the completion of 2 Wellness Centers, one each at Smith County High School and Gordonsville High School in Smith County, TN. The Request for Qualifi cation (RFQ) package can be obtained on the Smith County Board of Education website home page smithcoedu.net or use the direct link https://5il.co/1uc49. The submittal shall be clearly labeled Smith County Board of Education Request for Qualifi cations for Architectural Services for Wellness Centers at SCHS and GHS, and be delivered to Smith County Board of Education, 126 SCMS Lane, Carthage, TN 37030. No emails will be accepted. The Request for Qualifi cations (RFQ) must be received by 10:00 A.M. on May 30, 2023.

BID NOTICE The Town of Carthage is currently accepting bids for a 14 yard self-contained leaf trailer. Bids must be received at City Hall no later than 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday May 31, 2023. For more information contact City Hall or City Recorder Danielle Bane at [email protected] townofcarthagetn.com for more information. • John Deere 4045TFCO3 Diesel Engine 74 HP Final Tier 4 • Standard Curb Side Pickup • Hopper-14 Cubic Yards • 28” diameter suction impeller with six 3/8” thick T-1 steel blades • 4-groove power band belt drive for suction impeller • 40-gallon polyethylene fuel tank • Electronic engine controls with engine safety shut down system • 13” clutch assembly with a 2.25” diameter PTO shaft and safety engagement • Hydraulic hose boom powered by 12v electric/hydraulic pump • 16” diameter x 120” rubber suction hose with steel nozzle • Gear driven hydraulic pump powers 15.2 ton capacity hoist • Boxed perforated pleated radiator screen • Underbody type hoist that dumps to 52 degrees and is powered up/down • HD height adjustable pintle eye with 3 quick release pins • Manual parking jack with drop foot • LED type DOT lights with 2 oval LED amber fl asher lights at rear • Electric brakes with break away actuator • Combined rating 16,000 lbs • Tires (4) 235/85R16 radial tires mounted on steel wheels • Freight included Details

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of Carthage Water Department will not mail their 2022 Water Quality Report. The 2022 Report will be published in the Carthage Courier on May 25, 2023. This Report can be reviewed on the Town of Carthage’s website or on their social media pages. The Report can also be reviewed at the Carthage City Hall, 314 Spring Street, Carthage, TN. Monday thru Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. You may request a copy by calling 615-735-1881. Stephen Babcock – Mayor of Carthage 05-18-23(1t)

The Cordell Hull Utility District 2022 CCR will not be mailed to each customer. The Consumers Confi dence Report will be printed in the Carthage Courier on May 25th, 2023. It will also be available on our website at www.cordellhullutility.com. Call 615-735-9112 to request a copy of the CCR. You may also view a copy in our offi ce and at the Pleasant Shade Post Offi ce.

I, Renee Johns, have this 2002 Honda CBRF4I with this VIN#JH2PC35022M309827 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-289-9512. 05-11-23(2t)

NOTICE Pursuant to Section 67-5-508, Tennessee Code Annotated, the property assessment records of Smith County will be available for public inspection at Suite 106 at the Turner Building of Smith County Courthouse Annex during normal business hours. Any person desiring to inspect these records may do so at the appointed time and place. The Smith County Board of Equalization will begin its annual session to examine and equalize the county assessments on June 1, 2023. THE BOARD WILL ACCEPT APPEALS FOR TAX YEAR 2023 ONLY UNTIL THE LAST DAY OF ITS 2023 REGULAR SESSION, WHICH WILL BE JUNE 12, 2023. The Board will meet each weekday from the hours of 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Suite 106 of Turner Bldg. of Smith County Courthouse. Any owner of property who wishes to make a complaint or appeal to the County Board of Equalization must appear before said Board at this time personally or by personal appearance of an agent for the owner bearing the owner’s written authorization. Failure to appear and appeal an assessment will result in the assessment becoming final without further right of appeal. 05-11-23(1T)