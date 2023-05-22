Obit – Mr. David Hesson

Mr. David Hesson age 60 of Gallatin died with his family at his bedside at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening May 16, 2023 at the Alive Hospice Residence in Nashville where he was admitted May 15th from Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin.

Funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home were conducted by family friend, Bro. Claude Henley of Cookeville. Burial followed the 3 p.m. Friday May 19th services in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

Mr. Hesson was one of seven children of the late Glen Ray Hesson who died at the age of 70 on May 27, 2004 and Della Lee Alvis Hesson who died at the age of 60 on May 25, 1996 and was born David Ray Hesson in Carthage on February 3, 1963.

A brother, Stanton Hesson preceded him in death on February 3, 2016 at the age of 47 and a brother-in-law, Phillip Eugene Coffee preceded him in death on November 29, 2022 at the age of 60.

Having never married, in addition to his siblings he is survived by several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Hesson, throughout his life had suffered from a seizure disorder.

His favorite breakfast consisted of corned beef hash and his favorite movie was Smoky and the Bandit.

While watching television he wanted a cold Mountain Dew and his favorite T.V. shows were in the Heat of the Night, the Andy Griffith show, and Law and Order.

His family was of the Pentecostal belief and as a child he attended the Carthage Church of God in South Carthage with his parents and siblings.

Surviving is a brother, Edward Hesson and wife Kate of Gallatin, with whom David had made his home since the death of his Mother in 1996; four sisters, Lora Hesson Coffee of the Ballenger Road Community, Christine Hesson Beck and husband Timothy of Fairview in Williamson County, Lennie Hesson of Lebanon, and Mary Hesson Apple also of Lebanon.

