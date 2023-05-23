County highway department to get $2.5 million state-aid

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

County road resurfacing projects will significantly increase this year with added state-aid funding.

Tennessee’s 2023-2024 fiscal year budget allocates $2.5 million in additional state-aid money for repaving county roads in Smith County.

Road Superintendent Mickey Barrett has three projects ready to bid as soon as the money is released by the state.

The added funds are expected to be released on July 1, the beginning of the state and county’s 2023-2024 fiscal budget year.

The additional funding is restricted to county roads which qualify as state-aid projects.

Meanwhile, where the much needed money will be used has already been designated, Barrett says.

The additional funds will be used to continue the resurfacing of Lakeside Drive in the Defeated community through the Buffalo community (along Buffalo Road) to Kempville Highway/Highway 85 in Kempville community. Resurfacing of slightly more than three miles of Lakeside Drive is already underway, a project bid by the county highway department last fall.

A second project designated for the additional funding is the resurfacing of Bradford Hill Road. Barrett said this road was selected because New Middleton Elementary School is a hub school for the Gordonsville and New Middleton areas which creates more traffic on the county road.

Funds will also be used to resurface Rawls Creek Road, located in the Rock City area. It’s been years since the road was resurfaced, according to Barrett.

