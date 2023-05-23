Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 05/25/23

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the terms, conditions, and payments provided in a certain Deed of Trust dated JULY 16, 2010, executed by SEAN M. SHELTON, AN UNMARRIED MAN, to FMLS, INC., Trustee, of record in BOOK 224, PAGE 494, for the benefit of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AS NOMINEE FOR REGIONS BANK D/B/A REGIONS MORTGAGE, in the Register’s Office for SMITH County, Tennessee and to J. PHILLIP JONES AND/OR JESSICA D. BINKLEY, either of whom may act, appointed as Substitute Trustee in an instrument of record in the Register’s Office for SMITH County, Tennessee, to secure the indebtedness described; WHEREAS, said Deed of Trust was last assigned to REGIONS BANK D/B/A REGIONS MORTGAGE, the entire indebtedness having been declared due and payable by REGIONS BANK D/B/A REGIONS MORTGAGE, being the present owner/holder or authorized agent, designee or servicer of the holder/owner of said indebtedness, has requested foreclosure proceedings to be instituted; and as provided in said Deed of Trust, I, J. PHILLIP JONES/JESSICA D. BINKLEY, will by virtue of the power and authority vested in me as Substitute Trustee, on FRIDAY, JUNE 16, 2023 AT 10:00 A.M., AT THE FRONT DOOR OF THE OLD SMITH COUNTY COURTHOUSE AT 211 MAIN STREET, IN CARTHAGE, SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, sell to the highest bidder for cash, free from the equity of redemption, homestead, and dower, and all other exemptions which are expressly waived, and subject to any unpaid taxes, if any, the following described property in SMITH County, Tennessee, to wit: PROPERTY LOCATED IN THE COUNTY OF SMITH, TENNESSEE: BEING CERTAIN TRACTS OR PARCELS OF LAND LYING IN THE TOWN OF CARTHAGE, FIRST (1ST) CIVIL DISTRICT OF SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT: BEING LOTS NOS. THIRTY-FIVE (35), THIRTY-SIX (36), THIRTY-SEVEN (37), THIRTY-EIGHT (38, NINETY-NINE (99), ONE HUNDRED (100), ONE HUNDRED ONE (101), ONE HUNDRED TWO (102), ONE HUNDRED FIFTY-FIVE (155), ONE HUNDRED FIFTY-SIX (156), ONE HUNDRED FIFTY-SEVEN (157), AND ONE HUNDRED FIFTY-EIGHT (158), OF BLOCK “B”, OF THE EASTLAND HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION, PLAT TO WHICH IS OF RECORD IN WARRANTY DEED BOOK 55, PAGE 81, REGISTER’S OFFICE FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION OF SAIF PROPERTY. BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO SEAN M. SHELTON BY DEED DATED JULY 16, 2010 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 224, PAGE 491, REGISTER’S OFFICE FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE. SUBJECT TO UCC FINANCING STATEMENT (WATER SYSTEM) OF RECORD IN BOOK 361, PAGE 416, REGISTER’S OFFICE FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE. THIS IS IMPROVED PROPERTY KNOWN AS 232 HILLCREST DRIVE NORTH, CARTHAGE, TN 37030. MAP 054H GROUP K PARCEL 021.00 THE SALE OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY IS WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, AND IS FURTHER SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF ANY TENANT(S) OR OTHER PARTIES OR ENTITIES IN POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY. ANY REPRESENTATION CONCERNING ANY ASPECT OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY BY A THIRD PARTY IS NOT THE REPRESENTATION/RESPONSIBILITY OF TRUSTEE(S)/ SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE(S) OR THEIR OFFICE. THIS SALE IS SUBJECT TO ANY UNPAID TAXES, IF ANY, ANY PRIOR LIENS OR ENCUMBRANCES LEASES, EASEMENTS AND ALL OTHER MATTERS WHICH TAKE PRIORITY OVER THE DEED OF TRUST UNDER WHICH THIS FORECLOSURE SALE IS CONDUCTED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE PRIORITY OF ANY FIXTURE FILING. IF THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY/ INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE, THE STATE OF TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE, OR THE STATE OF TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND WORK FORCE DEVELOPMENT ARE LISTED AS INTERESTED PARTIES IN THE ADVERTISEMENT, THEN THE NOTICE OF THIS FORECLOSURE IS BEING GIVEN TO THEM, AND THE SALE WILL BE SUBJECT TO ALL APPLICABLE GOVERNMENTAL ENTITIES RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY, ALL AS REQUIRED BY 26 U.S.C. 7425, T.C.A. 67-1-1433, AND 28 U.S.C. 2410 (C). THE NOTICE REQUIREMENTS OF T.C.A. 35-5-101 ET SEQ. HAVE BEEN MET. THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TRUSTEE/SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO RESCIND THE SALE IF YOU PURCHASE A PROPERTY AT THE FORECLOSURE SALE, THE ENTIRE PURCHASE PRICE IS DUE AND PAYABLE AT THE CONCLUSION OF THE AUCTION IN THE FORM OF A CERTIFIED/BANK CHECK MADE PAYABLE TO OR ENDORSED TO LAW OFFICE OF J. PHILLIP JONES. NO PERSONAL CHECKS WILL BE ACCEPTED. TO THIS END, YOU MUST BRING SUFFICIENT FUNDS TO OUTBID THE LENDER AND ANY OTHER BIDDERS. INSUFFICIENT FUNDS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED. AMOUNTS RECEIVED IN EXCESS OF THE WINNING BID WILL BE REFUNDED TO THE SUCCESSFUL PURCHASER AT THE TIME THE FORECLOSURE DEED IS DELIVERED. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: AQUA FINANCE, INC.; ONE MAIN FINANCIAL GROUP; CITIZENS BANK (BOOK 443, PAGE 578; BOOK 445, PAGE 445) THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. This is improved property known as 232 HILLCREST DRIVE NORTH, CARTHAGE, TN 37030. J. PHILLIP JONES/JESSICA D. BINKLEY, Substitute Trustee 1800 HAYES STREET NASHVILLE, TN 37203 (615) 254-4430 www.phillipjoneslaw.com F23-0454 05-25-3t

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE IN CARTHAGE, PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF SANDRA JOANN HATFIELD, DECEASED CASE NO. PR-2672 Acting pursuant to the decree of the Chancery Court of Smith County, Tennessee, on April 21, 2023, the following described property will be offered for sale to the highest, last and best bidder. The property is located at 210 Water Street, Carthage, Tennessee. The Real property will be sold at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the premises on 210 Water Street, Carthage, Tennessee 37030. This will be an ABSOLUTE SALE, subject to court confirmation. The property being more particularly described as follows: The Sandra Joan Hatfield Property, Map 054H Group A Parcel 027.00. BEGINNING on a stake on the East side of Water Street; thence running North with said street 45 feet to a point; thence East to the property of Ray Thomas; thence South with the property of Ray Thomas 45 feet to a point; thence West to a point of BEGINNING, and generally bounded on the West by Water Street; North by Bradley Chilton; East by Ray Thomas and South by Mrs. Ben Gentry. BEING the same property vested in Mary A. McQuiston by deed from Sam Gray, Jr. of record in Record Book 146, page 94, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. This being the same property that was conveyed to Sandra Joan Hatfield by the Personal Representative of the Estate of Mary Agnes McQuiston via Quit Claim Deed, of record in Record Book 286, page 541-542, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Terms of Sale. The Special Commissioner & Receiver will sell all right, title and interest in and to the above-described real property with the assistance of C.D. Poindexter Realty and Auction. The real property is being sold “As Is”. Buyer will be required to pay 10% down on the date of sale, with the balance due upon closing and sign a sales contract. Possession will be given with deed, after confirmation by Chancellor C. K. Smith of the Chancery Court of Smith County, Tennessee and payment of the purchase price. Sale is being made subject to such encumbrances and exceptions as may be determined to be against the property. Sale is being made subject to surveyed description. Announcements made on the sale date take precedence. This the 5th day of May, 2023. JESSIE GOAD SPECIAL COMMISSIONER AND RECEIVER 322 Justice Drive, Suite 105 Carthage, TN 37030 615-735-2092 BRANDEN BELLAR ATTORNEY FOR ESTATE P.O. Box 192 216 Main Street North Carthage, TN 37030 615-588-1605 5-11-3t

STATE OF TENNESSEE PROBATE COURT OF SMITH COUNTY AT CARTHAGE NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Mary Jane Bridgewater Case # 80CH1-2023-PR-2714 Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of May, 2023, Letters of Testamentary in respect to the estate of Mary Jane Bridgewater, Deceased, who died on the 13th day of May 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 19th day of May, 2023. Signed Janice Massey Fox, Personal Representative Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master 5-25-2t

PUBLIC NOTICE The Carthage City Council will meet Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. There will be a pay scale study workshop at 5:00 p.m. before the council meeting. The meetings will take place at City Hall, 314 Spring Street, Carthage and is open to the public. Stephen Babcock, Mayor of Carthage

Public Auction M&W Towing 267 JMZ Dr. Gordonsville, TN 931-267-2481 6-9-23 @ 10 am 2015 Harley Davidson VIN#1HD1LC317FC438585 1997 VW Jetta VIN#3VWSA81H6VM013488 2014 Chevy Captiva VIN#3GNAL4EK2ES541071 2017 Nissan Maxima VIN#1N4AA6AP6HC438750 2006 Chrysler Sebring VIN#1C3EL46X36N275001

Advertisement for Bids Smith County Schools Wellness Centers 126 SCMS Lane Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Smith County Board of Education will receive sealed bids for Smith County Schools Wellness Centers until 2:00 p.m. local time on June 5, 2023 at the Smith County School System Central Offi ce, 126 SCMS Lane, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids sent by mail should be sent to the Smith County Board of Education, attention Norma Mitchell at the above address. Bidding Specifi cations, are available on the Smith County Board of Education Website: www.smithcoedu.net. Submit with each bid, a certifi ed check or acceptable bidder’s bond payable to Smith County Board of Education in an amount equal to fi ve percent (5%) of the total bid. The successful bidder will be required to furnish satisfactory Labor and Material Payment Bond, and PerformanceBond. This project includes two (2) wellness centers. These facilities will be stand-alone metal buildings for Gordonsville High School and Smith County High School. Bid will include insulation for construction of the wellness centers. Bids may not be withdrawn within thirty (30) days after the scheduled time of opening bids, without the consent of the Smith County Board of Education. Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to accept any bid or to reject any or all bids, or parts of such bids, and waive informalities or irregularities in bidding. For questions concerning bids, please contact: 615-489-6711. Smith County Board of Education requires completion of the project on or before June 30, 2024. 05-25-23(2t)

I, Timothy Reckner, have this 2003 Dodge with this VIN#1D7HU18N35251090 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 941-705-1009. 05-25-23(2t)

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Board of Education is accepting bids for Janitorial Supplies. Bid forms with specifi cations may be obtained at the Board of Education Building, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, TN 37030 during normal business hours. A public bid opening will be conducted on Thursday, June 14, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the Central Offi ce of the Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, TN 37030. All bids must be on bid forms provided. No faxed bids will be accepted. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

PUBLIC NOTICE The Smith County Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing for a Variance Request on June 5, 2023, at the Smith County Ag Center Small Room, 159 Ag Center Lane, Carthage, TN 37030 at 6:00 p.m. The request is made by Ricky Scurlock for property located at 234 Temperance Hall Hwy. in Alexandria, TN, more specifi cally known as tax map 099, parcel 020.04. Setback variances are being asked for by Mr. Scurlock to subdivide his 3.64 acres into two (2) tracts. The property is zoned A1. All interested parties are invited to attend. For further information, please contact the Smith County Planning Offi ce at 615-735-3418. Mike Nixon Land Use Administrator

Request for Qualifi cations Architectural Services Smith County (TN) Board of Education is requesting a statement of qualifi cations from professional architectural services for the completion of 2 Wellness Centers, one each at Smith County High School and Gordonsville High School in Smith County, TN. The Request for Qualifi cation (RFQ) package can be obtained on the Smith County Board of Education website home page smithcoedu.net or use the direct link https://5il.co/1uc49. The submittal shall be clearly labeled Smith County Board of Education Request for Qualifi cations for Architectural Services for Wellness Centers at SCHS and GHS, and be delivered to Smith County Board of Education, 126 SCMS Lane, Carthage, TN 37030. No emails will be accepted. The Request for Qualifi cations (RFQ) must be received by 10:00 A.M. on May 30, 2023.

BID NOTICE The Town of Carthage is currently accepting bids for a 14 yard self-contained leaf trailer. Bids must be received at City Hall no later than 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday May 31, 2023. For more information contact City Hall or City Recorder Danielle Bane at [email protected] townofcarthagetn.com for more information. • John Deere 4045TFCO3 Diesel Engine 74 HP Final Tier 4 • Standard Curb Side Pickup • Hopper-14 Cubic Yards • 28” diameter suction impeller with six 3/8” thick T-1 steel blades • 4-groove power band belt drive for suction impeller • 40-gallon polyethylene fuel tank • Electronic engine controls with engine safety shut down system • 13” clutch assembly with a 2.25” diameter PTO shaft and safety engagement • Hydraulic hose boom powered by 12v electric/hydraulic pump • 16” diameter x 120” rubber suction hose with steel nozzle • Gear driven hydraulic pump powers 15.2 ton capacity hoist • Boxed perforated pleated radiator screen • Underbody type hoist that dumps to 52 degrees and is powered up/down • HD height adjustable pintle eye with 3 quick release pins • Manual parking jack with drop foot • LED type DOT lights with 2 oval LED amber fl asher lights at rear • Electric brakes with break away actuator • Combined rating 16,000 lbs • Tires (4) 235/85R16 radial tires mounted on steel wheels • Freight included Details