Obit – Mrs. Billie Jean Kyle Manning

Mrs. Billie Jean Kyle Manning, age 85, of Fayetteville, GA, and a native of Brush Creek, TN, passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

Mrs. Manning was born August 27, 1937 in Brush Creek, TN, a daughter of the late Robert Clifton Kyle and Ruth Lee Thomas Kyle. She married Irl Manning on July 4, 1956. Mrs. Manning was a 1955 graduate of Watertown High School.

Mrs. Manning is survived by Husband; Irl Manning of Fayetteville, GA. Daughter; Deborah (Jim) Bishop of Newnan, GA. Brother; Don (Sharon) Kyle of Cookeville, TN. Grandchildren; Brandi (Ryan) Beals of Flower Mound, TX, Alexandria (Ernest) Polk of Dallas, GA, and Austin Smith of Smyrna, GA. Great-grandchildren; Griffin and Ansley Beals of Flower Mound, TX, and Avery, Sloane, Landry, and Myers Polk of Dallas, GA. Several nieces and nephews also survive along with her beloved yellow lab, Della, which loved to visit her at the nursing home.

Graveside Services and Interment for Mrs. Manning were conducted on Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 1PM at the Gordonsville Cemetery with Bro. Shane Smith officiating.

