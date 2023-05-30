Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 06/01/23

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the terms, conditions, and payments provided in a certain Deed of Trust dated JULY 16, 2010, executed by SEAN M. SHELTON, AN UNMARRIED MAN, to FMLS, INC., Trustee, of record in BOOK 224, PAGE 494, for the benefit of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AS NOMINEE FOR REGIONS BANK D/B/A REGIONS MORTGAGE, in the Register’s Office for SMITH County, Tennessee and to J. PHILLIP JONES AND/OR JESSICA D. BINKLEY, either of whom may act, appointed as Substitute Trustee in an instrument of record in the Register’s Office for SMITH County, Tennessee, to secure the indebtedness described; WHEREAS, said Deed of Trust was last assigned to REGIONS BANK D/B/A REGIONS MORTGAGE, the entire indebtedness having been declared due and payable by REGIONS BANK D/B/A REGIONS MORTGAGE, being the present owner/holder or authorized agent, designee or servicer of the holder/owner of said indebtedness, has requested foreclosure proceedings to be instituted; and as provided in said Deed of Trust, I, J. PHILLIP JONES/JESSICA D. BINKLEY, will by virtue of the power and authority vested in me as Substitute Trustee, on FRIDAY, JUNE 16, 2023 AT 10:00 A.M., AT THE FRONT DOOR OF THE OLD SMITH COUNTY COURTHOUSE AT 211 MAIN STREET, IN CARTHAGE, SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, sell to the highest bidder for cash, free from the equity of redemption, homestead, and dower, and all other exemptions which are expressly waived, and subject to any unpaid taxes, if any, the following described property in SMITH County, Tennessee, to wit: PROPERTY LOCATED IN THE COUNTY OF SMITH, TENNESSEE: BEING CERTAIN TRACTS OR PARCELS OF LAND LYING IN THE TOWN OF CARTHAGE, FIRST (1ST) CIVIL DISTRICT OF SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT: BEING LOTS NOS. THIRTY-FIVE (35), THIRTY-SIX (36), THIRTY-SEVEN (37), THIRTY-EIGHT (38, NINETY-NINE (99), ONE HUNDRED (100), ONE HUNDRED ONE (101), ONE HUNDRED TWO (102), ONE HUNDRED FIFTY-FIVE (155), ONE HUNDRED FIFTY-SIX (156), ONE HUNDRED FIFTY-SEVEN (157), AND ONE HUNDRED FIFTY-EIGHT (158), OF BLOCK “B”, OF THE EASTLAND HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION, PLAT TO WHICH IS OF RECORD IN WARRANTY DEED BOOK 55, PAGE 81, REGISTER’S OFFICE FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION OF SAIF PROPERTY. BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO SEAN M. SHELTON BY DEED DATED JULY 16, 2010 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 224, PAGE 491, REGISTER’S OFFICE FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE. SUBJECT TO UCC FINANCING STATEMENT (WATER SYSTEM) OF RECORD IN BOOK 361, PAGE 416, REGISTER’S OFFICE FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE. THIS IS IMPROVED PROPERTY KNOWN AS 232 HILLCREST DRIVE NORTH, CARTHAGE, TN 37030. MAP 054H GROUP K PARCEL 021.00 THE SALE OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY IS WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, AND IS FURTHER SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF ANY TENANT(S) OR OTHER PARTIES OR ENTITIES IN POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY. ANY REPRESENTATION CONCERNING ANY ASPECT OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY BY A THIRD PARTY IS NOT THE REPRESENTATION/RESPONSIBILITY OF TRUSTEE(S)/ SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE(S) OR THEIR OFFICE. THIS SALE IS SUBJECT TO ANY UNPAID TAXES, IF ANY, ANY PRIOR LIENS OR ENCUMBRANCES LEASES, EASEMENTS AND ALL OTHER MATTERS WHICH TAKE PRIORITY OVER THE DEED OF TRUST UNDER WHICH THIS FORECLOSURE SALE IS CONDUCTED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE PRIORITY OF ANY FIXTURE FILING. IF THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY/ INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE, THE STATE OF TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE, OR THE STATE OF TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND WORK FORCE DEVELOPMENT ARE LISTED AS INTERESTED PARTIES IN THE ADVERTISEMENT, THEN THE NOTICE OF THIS FORECLOSURE IS BEING GIVEN TO THEM, AND THE SALE WILL BE SUBJECT TO ALL APPLICABLE GOVERNMENTAL ENTITIES RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY, ALL AS REQUIRED BY 26 U.S.C. 7425, T.C.A. 67-1-1433, AND 28 U.S.C. 2410 (C). THE NOTICE REQUIREMENTS OF T.C.A. 35-5-101 ET SEQ. HAVE BEEN MET. THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TRUSTEE/SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO RESCIND THE SALE IF YOU PURCHASE A PROPERTY AT THE FORECLOSURE SALE, THE ENTIRE PURCHASE PRICE IS DUE AND PAYABLE AT THE CONCLUSION OF THE AUCTION IN THE FORM OF A CERTIFIED/BANK CHECK MADE PAYABLE TO OR ENDORSED TO LAW OFFICE OF J. PHILLIP JONES. NO PERSONAL CHECKS WILL BE ACCEPTED. TO THIS END, YOU MUST BRING SUFFICIENT FUNDS TO OUTBID THE LENDER AND ANY OTHER BIDDERS. INSUFFICIENT FUNDS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED. AMOUNTS RECEIVED IN EXCESS OF THE WINNING BID WILL BE REFUNDED TO THE SUCCESSFUL PURCHASER AT THE TIME THE FORECLOSURE DEED IS DELIVERED. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: AQUA FINANCE, INC.; ONE MAIN FINANCIAL GROUP; CITIZENS BANK (BOOK 443, PAGE 578; BOOK 445, PAGE 445) THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. This is improved property known as 232 HILLCREST DRIVE NORTH, CARTHAGE, TN 37030. J. PHILLIP JONES/JESSICA D. BINKLEY, Substitute Trustee 1800 HAYES STREET NASHVILLE, TN 37203 (615) 254-4430 www.phillipjoneslaw.com F23-0454 05-25-3t

STATE OF TENNESSEE PROBATE COURT OF SMITH COUNTY AT CARTHAGE NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Mary Jane Bridgewater Case # 80CH1-2023-PR-2714 Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of May, 2023, Letters of Testamentary in respect to the estate of Mary Jane Bridgewater, Deceased, who died on the 13th day of May 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 19th day of May, 2023. Signed Janice Massey Fox, Personal Representative Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master 5-25-2t

STATE OF TENNESSE PROBATE COURT OF SMITH COUNTY AT CARTHAGE NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF David H. Robinson Case # 80CH1-2023-PR-2715 Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of May, 2023, Letters of Testamentary in respect to the estate of David H. Robinson, Deceased, who died on the 18th day of April 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 24th day of May, 2023. Signed Wendy J. Robinson, Personal Representativ Debbie Holliman, Attorney Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master 6-1-2t

Drinking Water & Wastewater Treatment Rates to Increase Many of Tennessee’s municipalities have aging drinking water distribution and wastewater collection line infrastructure. The Town of Carthage is among those needing upgrades to these systems. The Town’s leadership and employees have diligently developed a systemic, multi-year, renewal plan for our drinking water and wastewater lines. Every effort has been made to utilize funds from federal and state agencies. In recent years, our Town has been fortunate to receive assistance from Federal and State agencies in the form of American Rescue Plan grants, an Appalachian Regional Commission grant, and two (2) State Revolving Fund loans. Each of these funding sources require matching funds from the Town’s Water and Sewer Fund as well as requiring cash fl ow to service future debt principal and interest payments. Several drinking water and wastewater line projects have been completed in the last two years using these funds along with existing Water and Sewer Funds derived from drinking water and wastewater rate collections from our citizenry. New water distribution lines have been installed on Futrell Alley and Main Street. A new water booster station has been installed serving the Turkey Creek area including the Cordell Hull Utility District which purchases drinking water from the Town. The Town recently completed an Infl ow and Infi ltration (I & I) study identifying failed sewer lines that have collapsed or are being infi ltrated by rainwater runoff increasing the load on our aging facilities Based on the I & I study results the Town has prioritized plans to simultaneously replace water and sewer lines followed by new street paving (paid from the General and Street Aid Funds) on Smotherman Avenue, Carmack Avenue, Hillcrest, Hull Avenue, Morris/Jordan Avenues, and Jackson Avenue within the next twelve to thirty-six months. Engineers are currently drafting the required plans in preparation for the construction contractor bidding process. Our Drinking Water Treatment Plant has experienced an 83% cost increase for sodium hypochlorite, a 26% increase in poly aluminum chloride, a 50% increase on required State lab testing, and almost a 100% increase in repair labor and materials. Our Wastewater Treatment plant has experienced similar cost increases. The Town is required to maintain fi nancial solvency in the Water and Sewer Fund by the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury Water and Wastewater Financing and Utility Management Review Boards. Matching funds paid by the Town for grant and SRF loan participation, infl ationary operational expense costs, planned infrastructure improvements and the associated increased depreciation expense require the Town to implement monthly rate increases which haven’t been experienced by our citizens in seven years. The last rate increase for our Town occurred in 2016. On May 4, 2023, the Town adopted Fiscal Year 2024 Budget Ordinance B-20230406-1 which includes a thirty-three percent (33%) increase over the 2016 rates equating to approximately 4.7% annual increase over the last seven (7) years. This increase continues to result in customer rates lower than other utility districts in our county. Our Town is moving in the right direction to provide safe and plentiful drinking water and a wastewater collection system that ensures proper sanitation and environmental protection for our community and beloved Cumberland River. Mayor Stephen Babcock, the Town Council, and the Town’s Finance staff are available to discuss our infrastructure goals and fi nancing decisions to reach those goals while remaining compliant with State regulatory agencies.

PUBLIC NOTICE The South Carthage Board of Zoning Appeals will have a public hearing scheduled for Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at the William Ernest Hughes building for the purpose of receiving public comment regarding the following: Kenneth Nixon, Chairman South Carthage Board of Zoning Appeals A request for a 2,500 square foot lot size variances for property located at 117 Bright Avenue. The applicant intends to establish a duplex on an existing lot. The zoning ordinance states that the minimum lot size for a duplex in the R-2 (High Density Residential District) zone is 10,000 square feet. (Steven Lish Request) The public hearing will begin at 5:00 P.M. All citizens are invited to attend. Any questions or comments can be addressed to South Carthage Planner Tommy Lee by phone: 931-979- 2170 or email: [email protected].

The Cordell Hull Utility District’s regularly scheduled meeting for Thursday, June 1st, has been rescheduled for Thursday, June 8th, at 6:00 p.m.

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR THREE BACKHOES. BIDS WILL BE OPENED MONDAY, JUNE 26, 2023, AT 2:00 P.M. AT THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT, 200 JMZ DRIVE, GORDONSVILLE, TN. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. THIS WILL BE 12 MONTH RENT OR LEASE AGREEMENT. BIDS SPECIFICATIONS CAN BE OBTAINED AT THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT.

Advertisement for Bids Smith County Schools Wellness Centers 126 SCMS Lane Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Smith County Board of Education will receive sealed bids for Smith County Schools Wellness Centers until 2:00 p.m. local time on June 5, 2023 at the Smith County School System Central Offi ce, 126 SCMS Lane, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids sent by mail should be sent to the Smith County Board of Education, attention Norma Mitchell at the above address. Bidding Specifi cations, are available on the Smith County Board of Education Website: www.smithcoedu.net. Submit with each bid, a certifi ed check or acceptable bidder’s bond payable to Smith County Board of Education in an amount equal to fi ve percent (5%) of the total bid. The successful bidder will be required to furnish satisfactory Labor and Material Payment Bond, and Performance Bond. This project includes two (2) wellness centers. These facilities will be stand-alone metal buildings for Gordonsville High School and Smith County High School. Bid will include insulation for construction of the wellness centers. Bids may not be withdrawn within thirty (30) days after the scheduled time of opening bids, without the consent of the Smith County Board of Education. Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to accept any bid or to reject any or all bids, or parts of such bids, and waive informalities or irregularities in bidding. For questions concerning bids, please contact: 615-489-6711. Smith County Board of Education requires completion of the project on or before June 30, 2024. 05-25-23(2t)

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of South Carthage will conduct a public hearing on Thursday June 1, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. The purpose of this hearing is to solicit comments from the public on the passage of the following Ordinance: Following the public hearing the Town of South Carthage Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet in regular session. All interested citizens are encouraged to attend. Joey Nixon – Mayor 1. Ordinance 23-427 An Ordinance to amend the South Carthage Zoning Ordinance- Digital Billboards The hearing will be held in the Hughes Building on South Main Street.

I, Timothy Reckner, have this 2003 Dodge with this VIN#1D7HU18N35251090 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 941-705-1009. 05-25-23(2t)

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Board of Education is accepting bids for Janitorial Supplies. Bid forms with specifi cations may be obtained at the Board of Education Building, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, TN 37030 during normal business hours. A public bid opening will be conducted on Thursday, June 14, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the Central Offi ce of the Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, TN 37030. All bids must be on bid forms provided. No faxed bids will be accepted. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

PUBLIC NOTICE The South Carthage Municipal Planning Commission will have a special called meeting on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at the William Ernest Hughes building for the purpose of reviewing several items. The special called meeting will begin immediately following the Board of Zoning Appeals meeting which begins at 5 P.M. The agenda is available by request at the South Carthage City Hall. All citizens are invited to attend. Any questions or comments can be addressed to South Carthage Planner Tommy Lee by phone: 931-979-2170 or email: [email protected] Kenneth Nixon, Chairman South Carthage Municipal Planning Commission