Obit – Mrs. Arlene Wood

Arlene Wood, age 91 was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 28, 2023. She died peacefully surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Wood was born December 31, 1931, in Pleasant Hill, TN, the daughter of Bessie Lou and Arliss Dodson. She was preceded in death by her parents and her stepdad AsaLee Smith, her sisters Bobbie and Shirley, and her brother AV.

She met her beloved Orlie when she was a teen and they married in August ,1948, at the Courthouse in Crossville, Tennessee. He proceeded her in death on November 7, 2008, after 60 beautiful years of marriage. Together they raised 6 Children, Carol, Sharon, Janet, Terry, Pam, and Lewis. They made Gordonsville their home and she devoted her life to her family and her church.

Mrs. Wood was a dedicated Wife, Mother, and business owner. She lovingly opened her doors to children who needed care. Known simply as “MA” to her grandchildren and every child she wrapped her arms around.

Her Oldest daughter Carol and youngest son Lewis preceded her in death. She is survived by her remaining four daughters, Sharon Bush (James), Janet Thomas(Eddie), Terry Wood, and Pam Tongate (Scott) and her 10 Grandchildren, 19 Great-Grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Wood was an all-star basketball player in her early school days, famous for her half-court hook shot. Her love of sports meant she was always present for kids’ and grandkids’ games. She was a lifelong Vols fan who wrapped herself in orange and cheered them on from her living room. She was known for her magic in her kitchen. She loved making food for anyone who stopped by to visit. Food was her language for love. She marveled at the beauty of flowers and loved the outdoors. Her faith was her rock and she believed deeply in the power of prayer.

Funeral services for Mrs. Wood were conducted from the First Baptist Church, Gordonsville on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 1PM with Bro. Ray Gilder officiating. Interment followed in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

The family requests memorials be made to the First Baptist Church, Gordonsville Building Fund.

