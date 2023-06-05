Obit – Ms. Marie Gross

Ms. Marie Gross of Cookeville and formerly of South Carthage and the Chestnut Mound Community, died peacefully at 3 a.m. Friday morning June 2, 2023 at the Charter Senior Living Center in Cookeville where she made her home. She was under the care of Gentiva Hospice of Cookeville at the time of her death.

Funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home were scheduled to be conducted on Tuesday afternoon June 6th at 1 p.m. with Bro. Bobby Ray officiating. Burial will be near her son in the Gross Family Cemetery off Maggart Road in the Chestnut Mound Community.

She was one of six children, three daughters and three sons, and was born Alice Marie Young in the Buffalo Valley Community of Putnam County on January 17, 1936 and was the daughter of the late Frank Harrison Young who died at the age of 80 on May 13, 1985 and Mary Alice Maddux Young who died at the age of 90 on May 6, 1993.

Her son, David Wayne Gross, died as the result of an accident with his UTV at the age of 54 on September 30, 2020.

All three of her brothers preceded her in death. They were Frank Gerald Young who died April 14, 2014 at the age of 80, another brother who died one month and five days later, Charles Lenerian Young who died May 19, 2014 at the age of 69 and Kenneth Carl “Kenny” Young who died August 9, 2016 at the age of 77.

Ms. Gross was of the Methodist faith.

She was a former employee in the housekeeping department at the former Smith County Memorial Hospital (now Riverview Regional Medical Center) in Carthage.

Before retiring she was a sitter and cared for the elderly in their homes.

Surviving are five of her six children, Charles (Eddie) Gross of the Chestnut Mound Community, Mary Gross Reed of Cookeville, Shirley Gross Furusho and husband Terry of Sunnyvale, California, Sharon Gross Lohbeck of Morgan Hill, California, Joey Gross and wife Christie of Cookeville; six grandchildren, Tyler Frrusho, Ryan Furusho, Katelyn Lohbeck, Amber Shoulders and husband Josh, Carline Gross, and Jonathan Turner and wife Brooke; two great-grandchildren, Rip Johnston Shoulders and Haddie Jo Shoulders; two sisters, Shirley Young of the Chestnut Mound Community and Carolyn Young of Baxter.

