Obit – Mr. Tim Cooper

Mr. Tim Cooper of the Hiwassee community was pronounced deceased just after midnight at 12:01 a.m. Monday June 5, 2023 at the age of 57 soon after arrival at the Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage with C. P. R. in progress.

His pastor, Bro. Frank Bratcher, officiated at the 11 a.m. Saturday morning June 10th funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Cooper family lot at the Vinson Cemetery on Shepardsville Highway near the Granville Community.

He was one of six sons and was born James Timothy Cooper in Lebanon on October 13, 1965 and was the son of the late Jesse James Cooper who died September 29, 1981 at the age of 58 and Mable Maurine Wade Cooper Mann who died February 8, 2011 at the age of 69.

Mr. Cooper was preceded in death by two brothers, Lester Kenneth Cooper who died March 26, 2017 at the age of 68 and Jesse Wayne Cooper who died in an automobile accident near the West Side of Popes Hill in December 26, 1999 at the age of 31.

He attended the Carthage First Freewill Baptist Church in the Tanglewood Community.

Mr. Cooper attended the Jackson County Central High School thru the tenth grade.

He was an employee of the Yates Roofing Company, a contract roofing company for the Nissan Corporation in Smyrna. He had been a roofer since the age of 15.

Surviving are his four children, Brandon Cooper, Bryan Cooper, Brianna Cooper, and Bradley Cooper all of the Hiwassee Community; the mother of his four children, Susan King of Cookeville; three brothers, Tommy Cooper Sr. of the Kennys Bend Community, Billy Cooper of Baxter and Walter Cooper and wife Beth of Lebanon.

The Cooper family requested memorials to the Vinson Cemetery Mowing Fund.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE