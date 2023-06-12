Obit – Mrs. Peggy Bates Brown

Mrs. Peggy Bates Brown, age 84, of Gordonsville, TN, passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023.

Mrs. Brown was born November 21, 1938 in Carthage, TN, a daughter of the late Robert Hindsley Bates and Sadie Bell Winfree Bates. She was also preceded in death by Grandparents; Will and Lela Winfree and Fox and Della Cripps, Daughter; Sherry Brown, Brother; Billy Bates, Sisters; Lois Inez Crawford and Mary Morales, Daughter-in-Law; Garlene Eastes Burton, and Grandson; Jeremy Burton.

Mrs. Brown worked for Bradley Candy in Lebanon for over 20 years. She also worked at Lux Clock. She attended the Church of God.

Mrs. Brown is survived by Children; Harold (Barbara) Burton of Smithville, TN, Tim Burton of Grant, TN, Scott (Amy Davis) Wilson of Gordonsville, TN, and Missy Brown (Sam Beaty) Deasy of Riddleton, TN. Grandchildren; Stevie Mabe, Chris (Mashell) Burton, Lindsey (Keith) Gull, Holly (Nate Busard) Burton, Timothy Wilson, Ally Wilson, Zeke Gibbs, Lucas Freeman, Kelsy (Savanna) Thiem, and Jessie Preston. Fourteen great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Brown were conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 1PM with Bro. Bobby Peoples and Bro. Shane Smith officiating. Interment followed in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

BASS of GORDONSVILLE