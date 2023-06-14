Music video, documentary released

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

A new locally filmed music video and mini-documentary has been released.

The music video, which features country rock band Miller Holler with front man Pat Pollifrone, was filmed on the Bridgewater family farm located in the Riddleton community and the Bussell family farm located in the Hogans Creek community.

The video was filmed late last August.

Several local residents are included in the video including Smith County residents Samatha Bussell, Dian Bussell, Ronnie Bussell, Rob Halfacre, Rebeka McMillan and children Lauren, Lane, Blaire and Trace, Janet Dickens and granddaughter Mattie Harper.

Also, some nearby residents in the video include Mark Hudson of Macon County and Bobby Parker of Cannon County.

The music video was filmed for the song “Don’t Sell The Farm”.

The song and music video details the struggles of the American farmer.

