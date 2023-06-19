Obit – Mr. John E. Walker

Mr. John E. Walker age 76, of Old Hickory, TN passed away on Sunday June 11, 2023.

Mr. Walker was born on January 14, 1947 in Trenton, N.J. son of the late Kenneth Elmer Walker and Elsie Edna Warren Walker. He served in the United States Air Force from June 27, 1966 until Feb. 21, 1970. He was married to Bonnie Montgomery on Nov. 6, 1976 and they made there home in Old Hickory, TN. He worked as an electronic technician for Bell South-AT&T retiring after 39 years. He enjoyed camping and photography, car shows and airplanes.

Mr. Walker is survived by his wife of 46 years Bonnie Montgomery Walker of Old Hickory, TN ; brother-in law, Dewayne (Darline) Montgomery of Crossville, TN ; nephew, Christopher Montgomery of Crossville, TN and niece, Ashley (Matthew Walls) Montgomery of Old Hickory, TN.

Graveside services for Mr. Walker were conducted on Friday June 16, 2023 at 3PM at the Gordonsville Cemetery with Bro Charlie Wills officiating. Military honors were provided by the U. S. Air Force.

Family and friends of Mr. Walker gathered at the Gordonsville Cemetery just prior to the 3PM graveside service.

