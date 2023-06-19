Obit – Mrs. Lottie Thompson Barnes

A sweet little lady, who never forgot her country raising and whom was all about loving her family, has died at the age of 95.

Mrs. Lottie Thompson Barnes of Nashville died peacefully with her family at her bedside at 6:35 a.m. Thursday morning June 15, 2023 at the St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville.

Her son-in-law, John Bowlin, delivered her eulogy at the 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon June 18th service to celebrate her life from the Hackett Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial followed beside her grandson, Wilton Jr., in the Thompson family lot at the Gene Butler Cemetery in the Brooks Bend Community.

She was the youngest of six children born in the Smith County section of the Reece Hollow Community and was the daughter of the late George Washington “Wash” Burton who died February 5, 1942 at the age of 53 and Alta Minnie Wilkerson Burton Cook who died at the age of 74 on March 11, 1968 and was born Lottie Claudine Burton on October 8, 1927.

Mrs. Barnes suffered a great personal loss, as did the others in the Thompson family, when her grandson Wilton Claude Thompson Jr. died at the age of 20 on May 31, 2001 as the result of a Nashville homicide. Another grandson, James Richard “Ricky” Lowe Jr. died as the result of a massive stroke on November 7, 2013 at the age of 38.

Two daughters preceded her in death, Robbie Faye Thompson Furlow who died April 24, 2022 at the age of 74 and Bonnie Jean Thompson Robinson who died August 9, 2022 also at the age of 74.

She was also preceded in death by four brothers, George Washington “G. W.” Burton Jr. who died at the age of 13 on November 11, 1937 suffering from meningitis, Howard Burton, Fred Burton and J. T. Burton and a sister, Della Burton McCormick.

On October 31, 1964 Mrs. Barnes was united in marriage to Douglas Leon Barnes of Nashville and he preceded her in death on April 1, 1973.

The father of Mrs. Barnes children, Wilton C. “Cotton” Thompson died September 20, 2004 at the age of 79.

Before her retirement, Mrs. Barnes and her daughter Bonnie Robinson owned and operated a cleaning service in Nashville for over forty years.

Mrs. Barnes enjoyed quilting and made of 100 quilts, enjoyed working in her garden, canning food from the garden and cooking.

Although a resident of Nashville, Mrs. Barnes enjoyed coming to her lake home on Reece Road on the weekends.

Mrs. Barnes was a non-denominational Christian.

Surviving Mrs. Lottie is a daughter, Janice Bowlin and husband John of Carthage; son, Wilton Thompson Sr. and wife Vickie of Nashville; six grandchildren, Mike Robinson and wife Rodonna of Nashville, special grand daughter whom she loved like a daughter, Penny Butler and husband Rusty of Pleasant View, Stephanie Bost and husband Ricky of Mount Juliet, Tracy Crawford and husband Glen of the Hiwassee Community, Holly Shoemaker and husband Matt of Antioch in Davidson County, Chris Lowe and wife Stephanie of Gordonsville; ten great-grandchildren and ten great-great-grandchildren and her life companion of over forty seven years, Bobby Busby.

Because of Mrs. Lottie’s love for her German Shepherd, Snuggle, the Barnes family has requested memorials to the Lovie’s Fund at the Smith County Animal Clinic.

