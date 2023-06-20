Carthage Carnival Friday, Saturday at city’s park

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

A fun time for children and families is the purpose behind this week’s “City of Carthage Carnival”.

The event, which will have free admission and free activities, will feature carnival-type games for children.

There will be some adult activities such as sack races.

Food vendors for both the young and old will be selling items.

Activities will include various games, face painting, bounce houses, etc.

Friday night will feature “Movie Night”.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S COURIER