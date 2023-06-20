Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 06/22/23

STATE OF TENNESSEE PROBATE COURT OF SMITH COUNTY AT CARTHAGE NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Arlene Wood Case # 80CH1-2023-PR-2718 Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of June, 2023, Letters of Testamentary in respect to the estate of Arlene Wood, Deceased, who died on the 28th day of May 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 15th day of June, 2023. Signed Pamela Jean Tongate, Personal Representative Charles W. McKinney, Attorney Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master 6-22-2t

________________________

STATE OF TENNESSEE PROBATE COURT OF SMITH COUNTY AT CARTHAGE NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Ann McCall Eatherly Case # 80CH1-2023-PR-2716 Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of June, 2023, Letters of Testamentary in respect to the estate of Ann McCall Eatherly, Deceased, who died on the 13th day of May 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 15th day of June, 2023. Signed Dwight Anthony Eatherly, Co-Personal Representative David Ray Eatherly, Co-Personal Representative Richard M. Brooks, Attorney Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master 6-22-2t

________________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT CARTHAGE BOBBY L. KNIGHT, JR., Plaintiff, VS. SANDRA K. KNIGHT, Defendant, NO. 2023-CV-44 NOTICE TO BE PUBLISHED Pursuant to the Order from the hearing on May 12, 2023 the following shall be published for service via publication on Defendant, SANDRA K. KNIGHT: In this cause it appearing to the satisfaction of the Court from the allegations contained in the Motion for Publication, that the whereabouts of the Defendant, SANDRA K. KNIGHT, are unknown, so that ordinary process of law cannot be served; IT IS ORDERED, ADJUDGED, AND DECREED: Publication for this ORDER shall be made for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Carthage Courier, which is a newspaper published at least weekly in Carthage, Tennessee, and that the Defendant be given notice therein; Defendant is hereby REQUIRED to answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint for Absolute Divorce filed in this case within thirty (30) days from the date of the fourth (4th) weekly publication of this Order; and, that should Defendant fail to answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint pursuant to this Order, then she shall be deemed to have received actual notice hereof and default may be taken against her. Defendant is to serve upon ROBIN C. MOORE, whose address is 220 Main Street North, PO Box 182, Carthage, TN 37030 a copy of said answer to the Complaint and also file a copy with the Clerk of Court located at 332 Justice Drive, Carthage, TN 37030, according to the law. This the 23rd day of May, 2023. Robin C. Moore, BPR #32995 Attorney for Petitioner 220 Main Street North PO Box 182 Carthage, TN 37030 P: 615-735-1100 F: 615-735-2598 [email protected] 6-15-4t

_______________________

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT CARTHAGE PROBATE DIVISION VIVIAN GAIL MEASLE, as Personal Representative of the ESTATE OF JORDAN WILSON MEASLE, JR., Plaintiff, VS. ROBERT MEASLE, SAMARA MEASLE, a minor, by and through LINDSEY MEASLE, her mother, AIDEN MEASLE, a minor, by and through LINDSEY MEASLE, his mother, RONDA KAY MEASLE CHARLES, and THE UNKNOWN HEIRS-AT-LAW of JORDAN WILSON MEASLE, JR. Defendants, NO. PR-2646 ORDER OF PUBLICATION In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Chancery Court, from the Plaintiff’s Petition which is sworn to, that the Defendants, The Unknown Heirs-At-Law of Jordan Wilson Measle, Jr., have identities, names and locations that are all unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry. It is therefore Ordered, that said Defendants enter an appearance thirty (30) days after the last publication and file an Answer to Petitioner’s Petition, or judgment by default may be taken against said Defendants for the relief demanded upon in the Petitioner’s Petition. It is therefore ordered that publication be made in the Carthage Courier, a newspaper published in the city of Carthage, Tennessee for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said Defendants to serve upon Jamie D. Winkler, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 212 Main Street North, P.O. Box 332, Carthage, TN 37030, and file an answer to the petition with the Clerk and Master, Jessie Goad, at her office at 322 Justice Dr., Suite 105, Carthage, TN 37030, according to law. If you fail to do so judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The motion for default will be heard on the 18th day of August, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as possible at the Hartsville/Trousdale Judicial Center, 303 East Main Street, Hartsville, TN 37074. Jessie Goad Chancery Court Clerk Attorney for Plaintiff Jamie D. Winkler BELLAR AND WINKLER P.O. Box 332 212 Main Street North Carthage, TN 37030 6-15-4t

_______________________

STATE OF TENNESSEE PROBATE COURT OF SMITH COUNTY AT CARTHAGE NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Robert Porcella Case # 80CH1-2023-PR-2712 Notice is hereby given that on the 7th day of June, 2023, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Robert Porcella, Deceased, who died on the 4th day of March 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 7th day of June, 2023. Signed Teresa Powell, Personal Representative David Bass, Attorney Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master 6-15-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Stansell Electric Company, Inc. PROJECT NO.: 80S053-S3-002 CONTRACT NO.: CNW217 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 8/4/2023.

________________________

I, Paul Cothron, have this 2005 Nissan Pickup with this VIN#1N6AD07W86C4125 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-735-2135. 06-22-23(2t)

________________________

The Smith County Election Commission will meet June 22, 2023, at 5:00 pm at the Election Commission Offi ce located at 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN in the back conference room for the purpose of calling the March 5, 2024 election, inspecting new registrations, reviewing appeals and such other business as may come before the body. Public Notice

________________________

I, Jeffrey Edmonds, have this 2005 Honda Odyssey with this VIN#5FNRL38755B130155 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-512-4264. 06-22-23(1t)

________________________

Advertisement for Bids Smith County Schools Wellness Centers 126 SCMS Lane Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Smith County Board of Education will receive sealed bids for Smith County Schools Wellness Centers until 2:00 p.m. local time on June 26, 2023 at the Smith County School System Central Offi ce, 126 SCMS Lane, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids sent by mail should be sent to the Smith County Board of Education, attention Norma Mitchell at the above address. Bidding Specifi cations, are available on the Smith County Board of Education Website: www.smithcoedu.net. Submit with each bid, a certifi ed check or acceptable bidder’s bond payable to Smith County Board of Education in an amount equal to fi ve percent (5%) of the total bid. The successful bidder will be required to furnish satisfactory Labor and Material Payment Bond, and Performance Bond. This project includes two (2) wellness centers. These facilities will be stand-alone metal buildings for Gordonsville High School and Smith County High School. Bid will include insulation for construction of the wellness centers. Bids may not be withdrawn within thirty (30) days after the scheduled time of opening bids, without the consent of the Smith County Board of Education. Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to accept any bid or to reject any or all bids, or parts of such bids, and waive informalities or irregularities in bidding. For questions concerning bids, please contact: 615-489-6711. Smith County Board of Education requires completion of the project on or before June 30, 2024. 06-15-23(2t)

________________________

I, Samantha Coggin, have this 2002 Volkswagon with this VIN#3VWDD21C02M455311 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-766-3367. 06-15-23(2t)