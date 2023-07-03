Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 07/06/23

STATE OF TENNESSEE PROBATE COURT OF SMITH COUNTY AT CARTHAGE NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Jacky Lynn Franklin Case # 80CH1-2023-PR-2721 Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of June, 2023, Letters of Testamentary in respect to the estate of Jacky Lynn Franklin, Deceased, who died on the 24th day of May 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 28th day of June, 2023. Signed Jason Lynn Franklin, Personal Representative Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master 7-06-2t

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, Fred D. Jones and Debbie N. Jones (both now deceased) executed a Deed of Trust to Robert L. McDonald, Trustee, dated February 26, 2008, of record at Book 187, Page 431, as modified dated March 1, 2013 in Book 260 Page 431, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, and Assignment of Leases and Rents dated February 26, 2008, or record at Book 187, Page 441, Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee, to secure an indebtedness evidenced by a Commercial Debt Modification Agreement payable to the order of CedarStone Bank, hereinafter referred to as the “Deed of Trust”; and WHEREAS, said conveyance was made for the purpose of securing the payment of certain sums as evidenced by a Commercial Debt Modification Agreement payable to the order of CedarStone Bank; and, WHEREAS, Byron M. Gill was appointed Substitute Trustee by instrument dated May 19, 2023, of record at Book 448, Page 774, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee; and, WHEREAS, the Deed of Trust provided that in the event of default in payment of the Commercial Debt Modification Agreement and interest when due, the entire indebtedness shall, at the option of the legal owner or holder of the Note, become due and payable immediately; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of the Commercial Debt Modification Agreement, and the indebtedness is now due and in default, and the owner and holder of the Note has declared the entire balance to now be due and payable, demand for payment having been made and refused, the Deed of Trust containing a power of sale in the event of default, the legal owner and holder of the Agreement has instructed the undersigned Substitute Trustee to foreclose the Deed of Trust. NOW, THEREFORE, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Deed of Trust and Appointment of Substitute Trustee, Byron M. Gill will, on the 24th day of July, 2023, at the hour of 10:00 a.m., local time, offer for sale at the front door (main entrance) of the Historic Smith County Courthouse, 211 Main Street North, Carthage, TN 37030, to the last, highest, and best bidder for cash, free from all rights and equities of redemption, homestead, dower, and of all other rights of exemptions of every kind as provided in the Deed of Trust, the following tract or parcel of land situated and lying in Smith County, Tennessee, together with all appurtenances and improvements thereunto belonging, which property is more particularly described as follows: Lying and being in the Fourteenth (14th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being bounded and described as follows, to wit: BEGINNING at an iron pin at Cook line on North side of Reed Avenue; thence West 100 feet with Reed Avenue to an iron pin; thence North approximately 80 feet to a hackberry tree (Hall line); thence with Hall and Wyatt line East approximately 100 feet to Cook line; thence South with Cook line to Reed Avenue and generally bounded as follows: North by Hall and Wyatt; East by Cook; South by Reed Avenue; West by Grantor (Dixie Verax). Being the same property conveyed to Fred Jones and Debbie Jones, by Warranty Deed from Wilson Bank & Trust dated February 26, 2008, of record in Book 187, Page 429, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Included in this conveyance is a Manufactured Home, with the Serial No. HL1510A-BL, which was intended and has become affixed to the real property such that the manufactured housing unit is an improvement to and made part of the real property. Fred Jones and Fred D. Jones are one in the same person. Debbie Jones and Debbie N. Jones are one in the same person. Further reference is made to Deed of Trust of record in Book 187, Page 431, as modified in Book 260, Page 431; Assignment of Leases and Rents of record in Book 187, Page 441; and Appointment of Substitute Trustee of record in Book 448, Page 774, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. The street address of this property is believed to be 133 Read Ave., Carthage, TN 37030. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of sale to another day and time certain, without further publication and in accordance with law, upon announcement of said adjournment on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above. The Substitute Trustee will make deed to the purchaser in accordance with the terms of the Deed of Trust. This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes which exist as a lien against said property, including without limitation city and county property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; and any prior liens or encumbrances that may exist against the property. This sale is also subject to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose and/or any tenant(s) rights in possession. Lienholder: CedarStone Bank Interested Parties: Any occupants of the real property; Jason Troy Holder; Charlotte Nanette Jones; and any unknown heirs of Fred D. Jones and wife, Debbie N. Jones If the highest bidder is unable to comply with the terms of the sale, the undersigned reserves the right to sell the property to the next highest bidder able to comply or to readvertise the sale if he so chooses. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Byron M. Gill, Substitute Trustee Rochelle, McCulloch & Aulds, PLLC 109 North Castle Heights Avenue Lebanon, TN 37087 (615) 443-8773 06-29-3t

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT CARTHAGE BOBBY L. KNIGHT, JR., Plaintiff, VS. SANDRA K. KNIGHT, Defendant, NO. 2023-CV-44 NOTICE TO BE PUBLISHED Pursuant to the Order from the hearing on May 12, 2023 the following shall be published for service via publication on Defendant, SANDRA K. KNIGHT: In this cause it appearing to the satisfaction of the Court from the allegations contained in the Motion for Publication, that the whereabouts of the Defendant, SANDRA K. KNIGHT, are unknown, so that ordinary process of law cannot be served; IT IS ORDERED, ADJUDGED, AND DECREED: Publication for this ORDER shall be made for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Carthage Courier, which is a newspaper published at least weekly in Carthage, Tennessee, and that the Defendant be given notice therein; Defendant is hereby REQUIRED to answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint for Absolute Divorce filed in this case within thirty (30) days from the date of the fourth (4th) weekly publication of this Order; and, that should Defendant fail to answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint pursuant to this Order, then she shall be deemed to have received actual notice hereof and default may be taken against her. Defendant is to serve upon ROBIN C. MOORE, whose address is 220 Main Street North, PO Box 182, Carthage, TN 37030 a copy of said answer to the Complaint and also file a copy with the Clerk of Court located at 332 Justice Drive, Carthage, TN 37030, according to the law. This the 23rd day of May, 2023. Robin C. Moore, BPR #32995 Attorney for Petitioner 220 Main Street North PO Box 182 Carthage, TN 37030 P: 615-735-1100 F: 615-735-2598 [email protected] 6-15-4t

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT CARTHAGE PROBATE DIVISION VIVIAN GAIL MEASLE, as Personal Representative of the ESTATE OF JORDAN WILSON MEASLE, JR., Plaintiff, VS. ROBERT MEASLE, SAMARA MEASLE, a minor, by and through LINDSEY MEASLE, her mother, AIDEN MEASLE, a minor, by and throughLINDSEY MEASLE, his mother, RONDA KAY MEASLE CHARLES, and THE UNKNOWN HEIRS-AT-LAW of JORDAN WILSON MEASLE, JR. Defendants, NO. PR-2646 ORDER OF PUBLICATION In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Chancery Court, from the Plaintiff’s Petition which is sworn to, that the Defendants, The Unknown Heirs-At-Law of Jordan Wilson Measle, Jr., have identities, names and locations that are all unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry. It is therefore Ordered, that said Defendants enter an appearance thirty (30) days after the last publication and file an Answer to Petitioner’s Petition, or judgment by default may be taken against said Defendants for the relief demanded upon in the Petitioner’s Petition. It is therefore ordered that publication be made in the Carthage Courier, a newspaper published in the city of Carthage, Tennessee for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said Defendants to serve upon Jamie D. Winkler, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 212 Main Street North, P.O. Box 332, Carthage, TN 37030, and file an answer to the petition with the Clerk and Master, Jessie Goad, at her office at 322 Justice Dr., Suite 105, Carthage, TN 37030, according to law. If you fail to do so judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The motion for default will be heard on the 18th day of August, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as possible at the Hartsville/Trousdale Judicial Center, 303 East Main Street, Hartsville, TN 37074. Jessie Goad Chancery Court Clerk Attorney for Plaintiff Jamie D. Winkler BELLAR AND WINKLER P.O. Box 332 212 Main Street North Carthage, TN 37030 6-15-4t

STATE OF TENNESSEE PROBATE COURT OF SMITH COUNTY AT CARTHAGE NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Peggy S. Peterson Case # 80CH1-2023-PR-2720 Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of June, 2023, Letters of Testamentary in respect to the estate of Peggy S. Peterson, Deceased, who died on the 25th day of June 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 28th day of June, 2023. Signed Jamie D. Winkler, Personal Representative Branden Bellar, Attorney Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master 7-06-2t

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated September 17, 2021, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded September 22, 2021, in Book No. 410, at Page 734, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Bobby Stokes, III and Emily Stokes, conveying certain property therein described to Scott R. Valby as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Mortgage Research Center, LLC dba Veterans United Home Loans, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, will, on August 17, 2023 on or about 10:00 AM, at the Front Steps of the Smith County Courthouse 211 N. Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: Land located in the 8th Civil District of SMITH County, Tennessee and being known and designated as all of Tract No. 3, containing 2.18 acres, more or less, David Austin and Denise Dickens Blair, as shown on the plat of the same of record in Plat Cabinet D, Slide 331, in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, to which plat specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description of said property. ALSO KNOWN AS: 10 Ditty Hollow Road, Buffalo Valley, TN 38548 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above- referenced property: BOBBY STOKES, III TENANTS OF EMILY STOKES The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed and that notices of said postponement for inclement weather will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 356288 DATED June 28, 2023 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee 07-06-3t

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Board of Education is accepting bids for intercoms at the locations listed below. Additional specifi cations may be obtained at https://drive.google.com/fi le/ d/18gTQGEuMF-ipMEnPROS10HPfXZD2syW8/view?pli=1. A public bid opening will be conducted on Monday, July 10th, at 2:00 pm at the Central Offi ce of the Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, TN, 37030. No faxed bids will be accepted. You can email the bid to Norma Mitchell [email protected]. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids. CARTHAGE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 3 ADMINISTATIVE HAND SETS 42 IP ROOM SPEAKERS 30 ANALOG HALL SPEAKERS 6 OUTDOOR SPEAKERS 42 CALL BUTTONS 2 24 PORT POE SWITCHES ALL ASSOCIATED CAT6 CABLE, MOUNTS, AND MISC HARDWARE. ALL INCLUDED LABOR TO INSTALL A 100% TURN-KEY SYSTEM. ON SITE TRAINING ON SYSTEM OPERATION. SEE ADDITIONAL A&E SPECS. DEFEATED ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 2 ADMINISTATIVE HAND SETS 20 IP ROOM SPEAKERS 12 ANALOG HALL SPEAKERS 4 OUTDOOR SPEAKERS 20 CALL BUTTONS 2 24 PORT POE SWITCHES ALL ASSOCIATED CAT6 CABLE, MOUNTS, AND MISC HARDWARE. ALL INCLUDED LABOR TO INSTALL A 100% TURN-KEY SYSTEM. ON SITE TRAINING ON SYSTEM OPERATION. SEE ADDITIONAL A&E SPECS. NEW MIDDLETON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 2 ADMINISTATIVE HAND SETS 15 IP ROOM SPEAKERS 18 ANALOG HALL SPEAKERS 4 OUTDOOR SPEAKERS 15 CALL BUTTONS 2 24 PORT POE SWITCHES ALL ASSOCIATED CAT6 CABLE, MOUNTS, AND MISC HARDWARE. ALL INCLUDED LABOR TO INSTALL A 100% TURN-KEY SYSTEM. ON SITE TRAINING ON SYSTEM OPERATION. SEE ADDITIONAL A&E SPECS.

PUBLIC NOTICE The Carthage City Council will meet Thursday, July 13, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. Before the council meeting, there will be a contributions workshop at 5:00 p.m. There will also be a public hearing at 5:45 p.m. for ordinance #CO-20230601-2 in regards to amending the 2018 building codes. The meetings will take place at City Hall, 314 Spring Street, Carthage and is open to the public. Stephen Babcock, Mayor of Carthage

Advertisement for Bids Smith County Schools 126 SCMS Lane Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Smith County Board of Education will receive sealed bids until 2:00 p.m. local time on July 10, 2023 at the Smith County School System Central Offi ce, 126 SCMS Lane, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids sent by mail should be sent to the Smith County Board of Education, attention Norma Mitchell at the above address. The project is for asphalt paving at Gordonsville High School. Required walkthroughs will be held at Gordonsville High School for bidding specifi cations. Attend one (1) of the following two (2) walkthroughs: June 29, 2023 at 10:00 AM or July 6, 2023 at 10:00 AM. The scope of the project includes, but is not limited to, excavation, site preparation, disposal, paving, and marking. For questions concerning bids, please contact: 615-735-9625. Bids may not be withdrawn within thirty (30) days after the scheduled time of opening bids, without the consent of the Smith County Board of Education. Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to accept any bid or to reject any or all bids, or parts of such bids, and waive informalities or irregularities in bidding.

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Board of Education is accepting bids for a minimum of 100 Chromebooks with specs of a minimum of 11.6” touchscreen display, 4GB RAM-32GB Hard Drive, minimum dual core 2GHz processor, Google licenses included with minimum Google auto expiration date of 2030. Bids will be accepted thru 4:00 p.m., Friday, July 7, via emailing Norma Mitchell, Finance Department, Smith County Board of Education at [email protected]. No faxed bids will be accepted. Questions should be emailed to the Smith County Board of Education Technology Department- DillonReed, Technology Supervisor, [email protected], or Bonnie Grandstaff, Technology Coordinator, grandstab1@ smithcoedu.net. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Board of Education is accepting bids for a minimum of 50 Dell Optiplex 7410 AIO computers. Specs: Non-touch, Intel Core i5-11500 (6 cores/12MB/2.7GHz to 4.6GHz/65W), 8GB DDR4 non ECC memory, M.2 2230 256GB PCle NVMe Class 35 Solid State Drive. Bids will be accepted thru 4:00 p.m., Friday, July 7, 2023, via emailing Norma Mitchell, Finance Department, Smith County Board of Education at [email protected]. No faxed bids will be accepted. Questions should be emailed to the Smith County Board of Education Technology Department- Dillon Reed, Technology Supervisor, [email protected], or Bonnie Grandstaff, Technology Coordinator, grandstab1@ smithcoedu.net. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids.