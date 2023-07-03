Obit – Mrs. Vicki Virginia Crawford Maynard

Mrs. Vicki Virginia Crawford Maynard, age 68 of Carthage, TN, passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

Vicki was born April 23, 1955 in Carthage, TN, at the Petty-Green Clinic, the daughter of the late John Marlin Crawford and Onie Lee Sevier Crawford. She was also preceded in death by Son; Cameron Lane Wilkerson, two brothers; J.B. Crawford and James Crawford, two nieces, Charlotte Rigsby and Jessica Thackston.

Vicki was of Pentecostal faith. She had been battling cancer for quite awhile. She enjoyed going to church when able and enjoyed listening to gospel music and working with her flowers. Vicki also enjoyed people visiting and just sitting and talking with her. Vicki will be missed by those who knew and loved her, but she is with God and loved ones now – no more hurting and being sick, but at rest.

Vicki is survived by Sisters; Corean Rigsby, Genetta Smith, Eugenia Denny, and Linda Young. Several grandchildren, one great-grandson, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Maynard were conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 1PM. Interment followed in the Ridgewood Cemetery.

