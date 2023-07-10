Obit – Mr. Jimmy Ray Turner

Mr. Jimmy Ray Turner, age 89, of Alexandria, TN passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, TN.

Mr. Turner was born August 5, 1933, in Woodbury, TN, a son of the late Howard Brown Turner and Pearl Ford Turner. He graduated Liberty High School in 1954 and married Margaret Lynn Foutch on December 9, 1955, and she preceded him in death on June 26, 2023 after 68 years of marriage. He was also preceded in death by two brothers: Nolan Turner and Bratton Turner and his wife Annie. Mr. Turner worked for Avco for 30 plus years and after retirement worked for Travel Centers of America. He was a member of Alexandria First Baptist Church where he served as church secretary.

Mr. Turner is survived by siblings Willie Turner of Alexandria, TN, Joe (Velma) Turner of Auburntown, TN, Faye Evans of Georgia, Jean Hope of Murfreesboro, TN, and Don (Gail) Turner of Smithville, TN; sister-in-law Polly Turner of Smithville, TN; family members who cared for him; His Girls: Emily (Andy) Turbeville and their children, Kyleigh (Caleb) Stanley and their son Bayler, Jordyn Turbeville, Carson Turbeville and Amelia Grace Turbeville; Jessica (Matt) Stanley and their children, Turner Stanley and Tillie Kate Stanley; Tammy (Tony) Baird, Tina (Ronnie) Ford, Cathy (Gary) Tyree, Darlene (Larry) Marlin, David (Roenia) Turner, and numerous other family members.

Mr. Turner was at Avant Funeral Home in Alexandria, TN. Funeral services were conducted on Friday July 7, 2023 at 4PM at the First Baptist Church, Alexandria, TN with Bro. Billy Friel and Bro. Gary Rickman officiating. Interment followed in Hillview Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial donations in Mr. Turner’s memory may be made to the Alexandria First Baptist Church Youth Music Fund.

