Obit – Mr. Richard Moore

Retired U. S. Air Force Korean and Vietnam War Veteran, Mr. Richard Moore age 89 of the Rome Community, died with his family present at his bedside at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday afternoon July 4, 2023 where he was admitted July 2nd being treated for respiratory failure.

His pastor, Eld. Junior Dickerson assisted by Mr. Moore’s grandson-in-law, Eld. Beau Beechboard, officiated at the 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon July 9th funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Garden of Inspiration at the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

Full Military graveside honors were conducted by the United States Air Force Honor Guard assisted by American Legion Post # 57 of Carthage.

Born Richard Dudley Moore Jr. in the Hogans Creek Community on June 9, 1934, he was one of five children and was the son of the late Richard Dudley Moore Sr. who died November 10, 1998 at the age of 96 and Corrine Swindle Moore who died March 8, 1988 at the age of 81.

Mr. Moore was preceded in death by a son, Richard Dale Moore and two grandsons, William Joseph Baucom III who died February 28, 2004 at the age of 1 day old and Jacob Seth Moore.

Three siblings preceded him in death, Fleta Ann Moore Holladay who died at the age of 70 on May 10, 2006, Tom Tyree and Bridges Tyree.

Mr. Moore attended Smith County High School and received his General Education Degree. He also attended U. T. Nashville.

He was united in marriage at the North Carthage Baptist Church on May 24, 2002 to the former Wilma Lois Shoemake Blevins. The ceremony was officiated by then church pastor Eld. Charles Allen Gentry.

Mr. Moore proudly and honorably served our country having been inducted in Nashville, Tennessee on March 21, 1953 and was honorably discharged at McChord Air Force Base in Tacoma in Pierce County, Washington with the rank of Technical Sargent on April 1, 1973 with twenty years and ten days of service.

He was an operations supervisor of communications and for his service was awarded the Air Force Good Conduct Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters.

Following his military retirement he was employed by the State of Tennessee in their electronics division.

Mr. Moore was a member of the Plunketts Creek Missionary Baptist Church in the Rock City Community.

He was a member of the Carthage Benevolent Lodge # 14 of Free and Accepted Masons in Carthage.

Surviving in addition to his wife Wilma, of over twenty one years, are five children, Rubin Moore and wife Dianna of Hillview, Kentucky, Tina Meyer and husband Karl of Nashville, Linda Moore of Murfreesboro, Sandra Baucom and husband Jay of Smyrna, Myra Sircy and husband Scott of the Rome Community; sister, Virginia Moore Perdue of Lebanon; fourteen grandchildren, Rachel Beechboard and husband Eld. Beau Beechboard, Angela Beckman and husband Benjamin, Jason Cox and wife Faye, Alyssa Laber and husband Daniel Misty Moore, Jerry Clark, Yona Baucom, Ally Baucom, Sarah Baucom, John Moore, Rick Moore, Sarah Clark and husband Joseph, Matthew Moore, Samantha Dedmon and husband Brey; fourteen great-grandchildren.

The Moore family requests memorials to the Plunketts Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE