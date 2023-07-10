Obit – Mrs. Mary Riczko

Mrs. Mary Riczko, age 81, of Maggart, TN, passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2023.

Mrs. Riczko was born May 5, 1942 in Złoczew, Łomża Voivodeship, Poland a daughter of the late Marian Kuśmirak and Zofia Jabloniska Kuśmirak.

Mrs. Riczko is survived by Husband; Bela Riczko of Maggart, TN. Special Daughter; Ann Ristow-Wood and husband Stanley Wood of Club Springs, TN. Special grandchildren; Grace Garcia, Will Johnson, and Teddy Johnson. Best Friends; Donna Ristow. Special Friends; Sonia Smith Allen, Dr. Richard T. Rutherford, and Danny Watson.

Services will be held at a later date.

The family requests memorials be made to assist with funeral expenses.

BASS of GORDONSVILLE