Obit – Mrs. Sandra (Sudie) Thackxton

Mrs. Sandra (Sudie) Thackxton of Gordonsville died at 10:25 a.m. Friday morning July 7, 2023 at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville where she was airlifted by Life flight following a single vehicle accident near the 255 Mile Marker in the East bound lane of I-40 which injured her husband and sister. The accident occurred as they were returning to her and her husband’s Hickman Highway home following their afternoon-evening employment shift. Smith County E-911 received the call at 11:02 p.m. Wednesday evening July 5th. Mrs. Thackxton was 63.

Funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home are scheduled to be conducted Wednesday morning July 12th at 11 a.m. Bro. Bill Woodard will officiate and burial will be by her parents at the Baird Memorial Cemetery in the Hickman Community.

She was one of four children, three daughters and a son and was born Sandra Kay Givens at the former Dr. Thayer S. Wilson Clinic in Carthage (now the office of Poindexter Reality) to the late Edward Lee “Buck” Givens who died at the age of 68 on August 25, 1997 and Martha Adell Sircy Givens who died at the age of 73 on January 23, 2008.

Her only brother, Michael Lee Givens died as the result of an automobile accident on November 8, 1980 at the age of 21.

On September 18, 1976 she was united in marriage at the Carthage home of Eld. Charles Allen Gentry to Carthage native Charles Gary “George” Thackxton.

Mrs. Thackxton would have been a member of the 1977 graduating class at Smith County High School and elected to receive her General Education Degree.

She was a non-denominational Christian and had attended Living Waters in Gordonsville.

She was employed in the assembly division at Teknia Automotive (formerly Orchid) in Mount Juliet.

Surviving in addition to her husband George, of almost forty seven years, are their two children, a son, Keith Thackxton and wife Sarah of South Carthage; a daughter, Kayla Thackxton Schroeder of Murfreesboro and fiancée Cody Babcock; two sisters, Kathy Givens Angel and husband Billy of the Hickman Community, Martha Givens Phann of the Granville Community; three grandchildren and soon to be four, Spencer Reece Thackxton, Alexa Kay Thackxton, Mia Kristine Schroeder and soon to be Charlotte Oaklynn Babcock.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE