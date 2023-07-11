Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 07/13/23

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT CARTHAGE PROBATE DIVISION Lisa Kennedy, Pamela Scruggs, Michele Brown, James Dickerson, and Christopher Dickerson, Plaintiff, VS. The Unknown, Heirs, Beneficiaries, or Successors of Decedent, Evans Walker, Defendants, NO. CV8616 ORDER OF PUBLICATION In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Chancery Court, from the Plaintiffs’ Petition which is sworn to, that the Defendants, The Unknown, Heirs, Beneficiaries or Successors of Decedent, Evans Walker, have identities, names and locations that are all unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry. It is therefore Ordered, that said Defendants enter an appearance thirty (30) days after the last publication and file an Answer to Petitioners’ Petition, or judgment by default may be taken against said Defendants for the relief demanded upon in the Petitioners’ Petition. It is therefore ordered that publication be made in the Carthage Courier, a newspaper published in the city of Carthage, Tennessee for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said Defendants to serve upon Turner Smith Evans, Plaintiffs’ attorney, whose address is 212 N. Castle Heights Ave., Lebanon, TN 37087, and file an answer to the petition with the Clerk and Master, Jessie Goad, at her office at 322 Justice Dr., Suite 105, Carthage, TN 37030, according to law. If you fail to do so judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The motion for default will be heard on the 15th day of September, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as possible at the Hartsville/Trousdale Judicial Center, 303 East Main Street, Hartsville, TN 37074. Jessie Goad Chancery Court Clerk Attorney for Plaintiff Turner Smith Evans TRESSLER & ASSOCIATES, PLLC 212 N. Castle Heights Ave. Lebanon, TN 37087 7-13-4t

STATE OF TENNESSEE PROBATE COURT OF SMITH COUNTY AT CARTHAGE NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Jacky Lynn Franklin Case # 80CH1-2023-PR-2721 Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of June, 2023, Letters of Testamentary in respect to the estate of Jacky Lynn Franklin, Deceased, who died on the 24th day of May 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 28th day of June, 2023. Signed Jason Lynn Franklin, Personal Representative Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master 7-06-2t

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, Fred D. Jones and Debbie N. Jones (both now deceased) executed a Deed of Trust to Robert L. McDonald, Trustee, dated February 26, 2008, of record at Book 187, Page 431, as modified dated March 1, 2013 in Book 260 Page 431, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, and Assignment of Leases and Rents dated February 26, 2008, or record at Book 187, Page 441, Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee, to secure an indebtedness evidenced by a Commercial Debt Modification Agreement payable to the order of CedarStone Bank, hereinafter referred to as the “Deed of Trust”; and WHEREAS, said conveyance was made for the purpose of securing the payment of certain sums as evidenced by a Commercial Debt Modification Agreement payable to the order of CedarStone Bank; and, WHEREAS, Byron M. Gill was appointed Substitute Trustee by instrument dated May 19, 2023, of record at Book 448, Page 774, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee; and, WHEREAS, the Deed of Trust provided that in the event of default in payment of the Commercial Debt Modification Agreement and interest when due, the entire indebtedness shall, at the option of the legal owner or holder of the Note, become due and payable immediately; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of the Commercial Debt Modification Agreement, and the indebtedness is now due and in default, and the owner and holder of the Note has declared the entire balance to now be due and payable, demand for payment having been made and refused, the Deed of Trust containing a power of sale in the event of default, the legal owner and holder of the Agreement has instructed the undersigned Substitute Trustee to foreclose the Deed of Trust. NOW, THEREFORE, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Deed of Trust and Appointment of Substitute Trustee, Byron M. Gill will, on the 24th day of July, 2023, at the hour of 10:00 a.m., local time, offer for sale at the front door (main entrance) of the Historic Smith County Courthouse, 211 Main Street North, Carthage, TN 37030, to the last, highest, and best bidder for cash, free from all rights and equities of redemption, homestead, dower, and of all other rights of exemptions of every kind as provided in the Deed of Trust, the following tract or parcel of land situated and lying in Smith County, Tennessee, together with all appurtenances and improvements thereunto belonging, which property is more particularly described as follows: Lying and being in the Fourteenth (14th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being bounded and described as follows, to wit: BEGINNING at an iron pin at Cook line on North side of Reed Avenue; thence West 100 feet with Reed Avenue to an iron pin; thence North approximately 80 feet to a hackberry tree (Hall line); thence with Hall and Wyatt line East approximately 100 feet to Cook line; thence South with Cook line to Reed Avenue and generally bounded as follows: North by Hall and Wyatt; East by Cook; South by Reed Avenue; West by Grantor (Dixie Verax). Being the same property conveyed to Fred Jones and Debbie Jones, by Warranty Deed from Wilson Bank & Trust dated February 26, 2008, of record in Book 187, Page 429, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Included in this conveyance is a Manufactured Home, with the Serial No. HL1510A-BL, which was intended and has become affixed to the real property such that the manufactured housing unit is an improvement to and made part of the real property. Fred Jones and Fred D. Jones are one in the same person. Debbie Jones and Debbie N. Jones are one in the same person. Further reference is made to Deed of Trust of record in Book 187, Page 431, as modified in Book 260, Page 431; Assignment of Leases and Rents of record in Book 187, Page 441; and Appointment of Substitute Trustee of record in Book 448, Page 774, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. The street address of this property is believed to be 133 Read Ave., Carthage, TN 37030. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of sale to another day and time certain, without further publication and in accordance with law, upon announcement of said adjournment on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above. The Substitute Trustee will make deed to the purchaser in accordance with the terms of the Deed of Trust. This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes which exist as a lien against said property, including without limitation city and county property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; and any prior liens or encumbrances that may exist against the property. This sale is also subject to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose and/or any tenant(s) rights in possession. Lienholder: CedarStone Bank Interested Parties: Any occupants of the real property; Jason Troy Holder; Charlotte Nanette Jones; and any unknown heirs of Fred D. Jones and wife, Debbie N. Jones If the highest bidder is unable to comply with the terms of the sale, the undersigned reserves the right to sell the property to the next highest bidder able to comply or to readvertise the sale if he so chooses. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Byron M. Gill, Substitute Trustee Rochelle, McCulloch & Aulds, PLLC 109 North Castle Heights Avenue Lebanon, TN 37087 (615) 443-8773 06-29-3t

STATE OF TENNESSEE PROBATE COURT OF SMITH COUNTY AT CARTHAGE NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Peggy S. Peterson Case # 80CH1-2023-PR-2720 Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of June, 2023, Letters of Testamentary in respect to the estate of Peggy S. Peterson, Deceased, who died on the 25th day of June 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 28th day of June, 2023. Signed Jamie D. Winkler, Personal Representative Branden Bellar, AttorneyJessie Goad, Clerk & Master 7-06-2t

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated September 17, 2021, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded September 22, 2021, in Book No. 410, at Page 734, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Bobby Stokes, III and Emily Stokes, conveying certain property therein described to Scott R. Valby as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Mortgage Research Center, LLC dba Veterans United Home Loans, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, will, on August 17, 2023 on or about 10:00 AM, at the Front Steps of the Smith County Courthouse 211 N. Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: Land located in the 8th Civil District of SMITH County, Tennessee and being known and designated as all of Tract No. 3, containing 2.18 acres, more or less, David Austin and Denise Dickens Blair, as shown on the plat of the same of record in Plat Cabinet D, Slide 331, in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, to which plat specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description of said property. ALSO KNOWN AS: 10 Ditty Hollow Road, Buffalo Valley, TN 38548 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above- referenced property:BOBBY STOKES, III TENANTS OF EMILY STOKES The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed and that notices of said postponement for inclement weather will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 356288 DATED June 28, 2023 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee 07-06-3t

The quarterly meeting of the Smith County E-911 Board will be held on Tuesday, July 18th, 2023, at 5:30 pm, at Smith County 911/ EMS Administration, 303 High Street North, Carthage TN. 37030, downstairs in the Conference Room.Jeff Crockett, Director Smith County 911 PUBLIC NOTICE

The Cordell Hull Utility District will hold a special call meeting on Thursday, July 13th at 6:00 p.m.

PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SMITH COUNTY THE STATE OF TENNESSE The State of Tennessee For the use and benefi t of Smith County, TN, Plaintiff Vs. CIVIL ACTION # 8559 Delinquent Tax Payers for 2020 Real Estate NON-RESIDENT NOTICE In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Clerk and Master from the Plaintiff’s Complaint, which is sworn to that the following defendants whose whereabouts and address are unknown, that a diligent attempt has been made to locate said defendants and that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, ORDERED that publication be made in the Carthage Courier, a newspaper of general circulation published in the County of Smith in the State of Tennessee for four (4) consecutives weeks commanding said defendants to serve upon Jeremiah Hassler, Attorney at Law, whose address is P.O. Box 409, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, a copy of an Answer to Complaint on or before the 5th day of September, 2023, also fi le an Answer to the Complaint with the Clerk and Master at her offi ce at 322 Justice Dr., Suite 105, Carthage, TN 37030, according to law. If you fail to do so Judgment by Default will be taken against you, the said defendants for the relief demanded in the Complaint on the 15th day of September, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery Court of Smith County at the Trousdale County Justice Center, Hartsville, TN. The said defendants are listed as follows: This the 10th day of July, 2023. Jessie Goad, Clerk and Master Jeremiah Hassler, Smith County Delinquent Tax Attorney 2020 REAL ESTATE District, Map, & Parcel Property Address Christian Michael Etux Dorothy 05-015-012.04 Gladdice Rd Crawford Hugo 11-044-018.00 341 Sullivans Bend Rd Cremer Michael P 06-012-019.00 25 Little Creek Rd Elliott Renee R Etvir Kevin 16-071-012.05 677 Cookeville Hwy Ezell Dorris W 19-097F-A-097G-036.00 4 Bradley Ln Gregory Shane Etux Hazel 03-032-006.01 5 Smith Branch Cir King Frank & Edwards Marion 01-053E-E-003.00 201 First Ave W King Frank Etux Ida 01-053E-E-002.01 First Ave W

Public Notice The Smith County Board of Education will have the monthly Board Meeting on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, Tennessee.

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Board of Education is accepting bids for intercoms at the locations listed below. Additional specifi cations may be obtained at https://drive.google.com/fi le/ d/18gTQGEuMF-ipMEnPROS10HPfXZD2syW8/view?pli=1. A public bid opening will be conducted on Monday, July 10th, at 2:00 pm at the Central Offi ce of the Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, TN, 37030. No faxed bids will be accepted. You can email the bid to Norma Mitchell [email protected]. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids. CARTHAGE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 3 ADMINISTATIVE HAND SETS42 IP ROOM SPEAKERS 30 ANALOG HALL SPEAKERS 6 OUTDOOR SPEAKERS 42 CALL BUTTONS 2 24 PORT POE SWITCHES ALL ASSOCIATED CAT6 CABLE, MOUNTS, AND MISC HARDWARE. ALL INCLUDED LABOR TO INSTALL A 100% TURN-KEY SYSTEM. ON SITE TRAINING ON SYSTEM OPERATION. SEE ADDITIONAL A&E SPECS. DEFEATED ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 2 ADMINISTATIVE HAND SETS20 IP ROOM SPEAKERS 12 ANALOG HALL SPEAKERS 4 OUTDOOR SPEAKERS 20 CALL BUTTONS 2 24 PORT POE SWITCHES ALL ASSOCIATED CAT6 CABLE, MOUNTS, AND MISC HARDWARE. ALL INCLUDED LABOR TO INSTALL A 100% TURN-KEY SYSTEM. ON SITE TRAINING ON SYSTEM OPERATION. SEE ADDITIONAL A&E SPECS. NEW MIDDLETON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 2 ADMINISTATIVE HAND SETS 15 IP ROOM SPEAKERS 18 ANALOG HALL SPEAKERS 4 OUTDOOR SPEAKERS 15 CALL BUTTONS 2 24 PORT POE SWITCHES ALL ASSOCIATED CAT6 CABLE, MOUNTS, AND MISC HARDWARE. ALL INCLUDED LABOR TO INSTALL A 100% TURN-KEY SYSTEM. ON SITE TRAINING ON SYSTEM OPERATION. SEE ADDITIONAL A&E SPECS.