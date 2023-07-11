Man wanted in Missouri located by deputies

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

A sheriffs department deputy’s investigation led to the arrest of a man wanted in Missouri.

When Deputy Nathan Williams stopped a vehicle on Interstate 40 because its driver was not wearing a seat belt, the officer discovered the operator of the Ford Fusion had no driver’s license.

The man’s drivers license had been suspended for not paying child support in the state of Missouri and the man did not have identification on him, according to an offense report filed by Deputy Williams.

K-9 officer Sgt. Junior Fields went to the scene with K-9 Udo which alerted on the vehicle during a free air sniff.

The driver of the vehicle told officers he had a “little bit” of methamphetamine and marijuana, along with two glass pipes, in the vehicle, according to the officer’s report.

During a search of the vehicle, a loaded .380 caliber handgun was located.

During a background search, it was discovered the driver of the vehicle, identified as Jay Elliott Pierce, 39, Dittmer, Missouri, had a felony conviction out of Franklin County, Missouri for possession of controlled substances, according to the officer’s report.

Pierce was also wanted for violation of parole in Franklin County, Missouri for violation of probation, according to the report.

Pierce was also wanted in Jefferson County, Missouri for controlled substances, methamphetamine with fill extradition, according to the report.

