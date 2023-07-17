Obit – Mr. Jimmy Watson

Mr. Jimmy Watson of the Tanglewood Community was pronounced deceased at 5:01a.m. Saturday morning July 15, 2023 at the Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin under the care of HighPoint Hospice and death came two days after his 84th birthday.

Funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home were conducted Tuesday morning July 18th at 11 a.m. with Eld. Barney Allison officiating assisted by Eld. Junior Dickerson. Burial followed in the Watson family lot at the Will Gregory Cemetery in the Sycamore Valley Community with Bro. Tim Bennett officiating.

Chapel military honors will be provided by American Legion Post # 57 of Carthage.

He was born Jimmy Franklin Watson at the family home on Little Creek Road in the Pleasant Shade Community on July 13, 1939 and was one of three children, a son and two daughters born to the late Odell Johnson Watson who died February 2, 2003 at the age of 90 and Edna Louise Roberts Watson who died February 3, 1995 at the age of 81.

A sister, Ruby Hermadean “Hermie” Watson Thomas preceded Mr. Watson in death on March 23, 2006 at the age of 71.

Mr. Watson was preceded in death on December 3, 2019 by his son-in-law, Ben Henry Haynes Jr. who died at the age of 49 and by two brothers-in-law, Kay Wilson Duke who died at the age of 79 on March 1, 2022 and Marion Franklin “Corkey” Thomas who died at the age of 51 on October 5, 1981.

At the Plunketts Creek Missionary Baptist Church in the Rock City Community on March 3, 1965, he was united in marriage by the late Eld. Walter Deweese to Rawls Creek Community native, the former Linda Joyce Mofield.

Mr. Watson was a member of the 1957 graduating class at Smith County High School where his major was building trades. While there he was a member of the Safety Club, Latin Club, Visual Aid Club, and the Trade and Industry club, where he served as president his junior year.

Mr. Watson was saved at the age of 13 in 1952 and was baptized into the full fellowship of the Plunketts Creek Missionary Baptist Church by then pastor Eld. Walter Deweese.

He served our country honorably during the Vietnam War having been inducted in Nashville on April 19, 1963 and was honorably discharged with the rank of Private at Fort Leonrd Wood, Missouri on April 16, 1965.

While in service he was awarded the Marksman Rifle medal and Expert Rifle medal for the M-14. He completed his Army Reserve duty on March 31, 1969.

Mr. Watson was an electrician for Moss Service and Supply Co. and retired as a supervisor in 2007 with thirty nine years of service.

Surviving addition to his wife Linda of over fifty eight years are there two children, the daughter, Kathy Watson Haynes of Gallatin; son, Jimmy Dell Watson and wife Amy Hunter Watson of the Chestnut Mound Community; sister, Anna Joyce Watson Duke of the Riddleton Community; five grandchildren, Ben Henry “Trey” Haynes III of Gallatin, Katelin Trainor and husband Billy of Gallatin, Kristin Willis of Cookeville, Shawn Parker Watson of the Chestnut Mound Community and Hunter Dakota Willis of Murfreesboro.

The family requests memorials to the Will Gregory Cemetery Mowing Fund.

