Obit – Mrs. Marie Maynard Bennett

Mrs. Marie Maynard Bennett age 85, of Old Hickory, TN passed away Friday July 14, 2023.

Mrs. Bennett was born September 2, 1937 in the Long Branch Community of Dekalb County, TN. She was a daughter of the late John Howard Maynard and Velma Lorene Judkins Maynard. She was married to the late Ralph Donald Bennett who passed away on October 13, 2008. She was also preceded in death by a brother: James Howard “Jimmy” Maynard and a sister Marion Starr Bates. She was a 1957 graduate of Gordonsville High School. She enjoyed all the friends she made as she worked for the Wilson County Court System for over 37 years.

Mrs. Bennett is survived by two sons: Scott Bennett of Old Hickory, TN and Todd Bennett of Old Hickory, TN; sister: Mrs. Lucille Smith of Old Hickory, TN; special friends Emily Fryer and Deborah Poland and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Bennett was at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes. Graveside services and interment for Mrs. Bennett were conducted Sunday July 16, 2023 at 3PM at the Gordonsville Cemetery with Bro. Dickie Johnson officiating.

BASS of GORDONSVILLE