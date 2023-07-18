Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 07/20/23

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated September 17, 2021, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded September 22, 2021, in Book No. 410, at Page 734, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Bobby Stokes, III and Emily Stokes, conveying certain property therein described to Scott R. Valby as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Mortgage Research Center, LLC dba Veterans United Home Loans, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, will, on August 17, 2023 on or about 10:00 AM, at the Front Steps of the Smith County Courthouse 211 N. Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: Land located in the 8th Civil District of SMITH County, Tennessee and being known and designated as all of Tract No. 3, containing 2.18 acres, more or less, David Austin and Denise Dickens Blair, as shown on the plat of the same of record in Plat Cabinet D, Slide 331, in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, to which plat specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description of said property. ALSO KNOWN AS: 10 Ditty Hollow Road, Buffalo Valley, TN 38548 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above- referenced property: BOBBY STOKES, III TENANTS OF EMILY STOKES The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed and that notices of said postponement for inclement weather will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 356288 DATED June 28, 2023 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee 07-06-3t

FORECLOSURE NOTICE Default having been made in the terms, conditions and payments made and provided for in the Deed of Trust dated May 15, 2020 and executed by WILLIAM B. SILCOX and wife, JOE A. SILCOX to James L. Bass, Trustee for Smith County Habitat for Humanity, Inc., which is of record in Record Book 376, Page 248, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, to which reference is here made; the entire indebtedness having been declared due and payable; payment not having been made as demanded; Jeremy Hassler, having been duly appointed as Successor Trustee, by instrument of record in Record Book 451, Page 346, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, and the said Jeremy Hassler, Successor Trustee having been requested to institute foreclosure proceedings by the lawful holder and owner of the indebtedness secured by the deed of trust, notice is hereby given that I, Jeremy Hassler, Successor Trustee, will on FRIDAY, AUGUST 11, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. (local time), at the Main Door of the Smith County Courthouse, in Carthage, Tennessee, sell at public outcry, to the highest, best and last bidder for cash, in bar of all equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind, all of which are expressly waived in said deed of trust, the following described tract or parcel of land located in the Town of Carthage, First (1st) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, bounded and described as follows, to-wit: BEING 0.19 acre, more or less as shown on the Final Plat for the City of Carthage, as shown on the survey by Carlen J. Wiggins, Jr., RLS # 2323, dated 10-10-18, of record in Plat Cabinet D, Slide 185, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. BEING the same property vested in William, B Silcox and wife, Joe A. Silcox, by deed from Smith County Habitat for Humanity, Inc., of record in Record Book 376, Page 237, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. INTERESTED PARTY to whom notice is mailed: Smith County Habitat for Humanity, Inc. P. O. Box 58 Carthage, TN 37030 Citizens Savings & Loan c/o Kevin J. Jones, Esq. 1801 8th Ave, South Suite 100, Nashville, TN 37203 The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. Said sale will be made subject to any and all taxes that may be a lien against the property and any prior deeds of trust or liens that may exist against the property. DATED this the 17th day of July, 2023. Jeremy Hassler Successor Trustee 226 Main Street North Carthage, TN 37030 (615) 735-1122 7-20-3t

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE Sale at public auction will be on August 10, 2023, at or about 2:00 PM, local time, at the Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Mitchell Travis Ridiner, a single man, and Melissa D Ridiner, to Rudy Title & Escrow, as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for CMG Mortgage, Inc. dba CMG Financial dated February 14, 2020, and recorded in Book 371, Page 352, Instrument No. 20000531, in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee (“Deed of Trust”), conducted by Padgett Law Group, having been appointed Substitute Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been made; and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party entitled to enforce the debt: AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC Other interested parties: None The hereinafter described real property located in Smith County will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record: Legal Description: A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE AND LYING IN THE 12TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT: BEGINNING ON AN IRON PIN IN THE WEST MARGIN OF SOUTH LOVERS LANE, SAID PIN BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE CHRISTOPHER FERRELL PROPERTY AND THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE TRACT HEREIN DESCRIBED, THENCE WITH SAID MARGIN OF SAID ROAD SOUTH 05 DEGREES 18 MINUTES 01 SECONDS WEST 150.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, SAID PIN BEING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE DIANA ROLLINS PROPERTY AND THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE TRACT HEREIN DESCRIBED, THENCE LEAVING WEST MARGIN OF SOUTH LOVERS LANE AND RUNNING NORTH 83 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 14 SECONDS WEST 289.46 FEET TO AN IRON PIN IN THE EAST BOUNDARY LINE OF THE CHRISTOPHER FERRELL PROPERTY, THENCE WITH SAID FERRELL PROPERTY AS FOLLOWS: NORTH 04 DEGREES 29 MINUTES 28 SECONDS EAST 150.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, SOUTH 83 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 43 SECONDS EAST 291.58 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND CONTAINING 1.00 ACRE MORE OR LESS BY SURVEY DATED OCTOBER 12, 2009, PAUL BURTON CROCKETT, TENNESSEE NO. 1394 OF CROCKETT SURVEYING, 427 PARK AVENUE, LEBANON, TN. 37087 (615)444-6693., JOB NO. 09 9666 WC. BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO MITCHELL TRAVIS RIDINER AND MELISSA DEANNE RIDINER BY DEED RECORDED SIMULTANEOUSLY HEREWITH IN BOOK 371, PAGE 350 OR INSTRUMENT NO. 20000530, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR SMITH COUNTY. Street Address: The street address of the property is believed to be 20 South Lovers Lane, Lebanon, TN 37090, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property. In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. Map/Parcel Number: 050 019.04 Current owner(s) of Record: Mitchell Travis Ridiner and Melissa Deanne Ridiner, This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes and assessments; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; rights of redemption, equity, statutory or otherwise, not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any government agency, state or federal; and any and all prior deeds of trust, liens, dues, assessments, encumbrances, defects, adverse claims and other matters that may take priority over the Deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted or are not extinguished by this Foreclosure Sale. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, RELATING TO TITLE, MARKETABILITY OF TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE AND FITNESS FOR A GENERAL OR PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE. The title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another time certain or to another day, time, and place certain, without further publication upon announcement on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent adjourned day, time, and place of sale. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified check made payable to or endorsed to Padgett Law Group. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Padgett Law Group, Substitute Trustee 6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203 Tallahassee, FL 32312 (850) 422-2520 (telephone) (850) 422-2567 (facsimile) [email protected] PLG# 22-005872-4 7-20-3t

FORECLOSURE NOTICE Default having been made in the terms, conditions and payments made and provided for in the Deed of Trust dated January 6, 2023 and executed by THE MERCHANT HOUSE, LLC., a Mississippi Limited liability corporation to Jeremy Hassler, Trustee for Robert E. Hewitt and wife, Gail S. Hewitt, which is of record in Record Book 441, Page 777, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, to which reference is here made; the entire indebtedness having been declared due and payable; payment not having been made as demanded; and the said Jeremy Hassler, Successor Trustee having been requested to institute foreclosure proceedings by the lawful holder and owner of the indebtedness secured by the deed of trust, notice is hereby given that I, Jeremy Hassler, Trustee, will, on FRIDAY, AUGUST 11, 2023 at 10:15 A.M. (local time), at the Main Door of the Smith County Courthouse, in Carthage, Tennessee, sell at public outcry, to the highest, best and last bidder for cash, in bar of all equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind, all of which are expressly waived in said deed of trust, the following described tract or parcel of land located in the Town of South Carthage, Fourteenth (14th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, bounded and described as follows, to-wit: BEGINNING at a point on the East margin of Bradford Hill Road, said point being the common southwest corner of Lot No. 8 and the northwest corner of the subject property; thence running with the southerly line of Lot No. 8 South 56 degrees 11 minutes 56 seconds East 297.21 feet to a point; thence with the rear line of Lots No. 8 and 9 North 33 degrees 48 minutes 04 seconds East 296.11 feet to a point; thence South 69 degrees 10 minutes 40 seconds East 534.21 feet to an iron rod in a 10 inch hackberry; thence South 5 degrees 09 minutes 05 seconds West 74.54 feet to an iron rod in a 14 inch walnut; thence South 0 degrees 02 minutes 46 seconds East 89.06 feet to an iron rod in a 6 inch dogwood; thence South 4 degrees 59 minutes 43 seconds East 68.44 feet to an iron rod in a post; thence South 3 degrees 26 minutes 54 seconds West 47.90 feet to an iron rod in a 6 inch elm; thence South 9 degrees 04 minutes 53 seconds West 129.30 feet to an iron rod in a forked elm; thence South 13 degrees 57 minutes 27 seconds West 94.46 feet to an iron rod in a 23 inch ash; thence South 86 degrees 22 minutes 21 seconds West 136.34 feet to an iron rod in a post; thence North 59 degrees 58 minutes 18 seconds West 652.27 feet to a point at the rear line of Lot No. 7; thence with the rear line of Lot No. 7 North 33 degrees 48 minutes 04 seconds East 100.04 feet to a point; thence with the North line of Lot No. 7 56 degrees 11 minutes 56 seconds West 299.25 feet to a point on the East side of Bradford Hill Road; thence with the easterly margin of Bradford Hill Road 50.04 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 7.88 acres, more or less, and being further described as Tract # 11 on the survey of Sircy Property, a plat of record in Plat Book 3, page 152 (Slide A 133), said register’s office. BEING the same property vested in The Merchant House, LLC, by deed from Robert E. Hewitt and wife, Gail S. Hewitt, of record in Record Book 441, Page 774, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. INTERESTED PARTY to whom notice is mailed: Mr. Jonathan S. Miller 128 Hewitt Lane Brush Creek, TN 38547 Mrs. Meagan Miller 128 Hewitt Lane Brush Creek, TN 38547 The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. Said sale will be made subject to any and all taxes that may be a lien against the property and any prior deeds of trust or liens that may exist against the property. DATED this the 17th day of July, 2023. Jeremy Hassler Successor Trustee 226 Main Street North Carthage, TN 37030 (615) 735-1122 7-20-3t

STATE OF TENNESSEE PROBATE COURT OF SMITH COUNTY AT CARTHAGE NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Virginia Olive Doran McCall Case # 80CH1-2023-PR-2723 Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of July, 2023, Letters of Testamentary in respect to the estate of Virginia Olive Doran McCall, Deceased, who died on the 10th day of December 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 12th day of July, 2023. Signed Albert Burr McCall II, Co-Personal Representative Menda Elizabeth McCall Holmes, Co-Personal Representative John I. Harris, III, Attorney Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master 7-20-2t

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT CARTHAGE PROBATE DIVISION Lisa Kennedy, Pamela Scruggs, Michele Brown, James Dickerson, and Christopher Dickerson, Plaintiff, VS. The Unknown, Heirs, Beneficiaries, or Successors of Decedent, Evans Walker, Defendants, NO. CV8616 ORDER OF PUBLICATION In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Chancery Court, from the Plaintiffs’ Petition which is sworn to, that the Defendants, The Unknown, Heirs, Beneficiaries or Successors of Decedent, Evans Walker, have identities, names and locations that are all unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry. It is therefore Ordered, that said Defendants enter an appearance thirty (30) days after the last publication and file an Answer to Petitioners’ Petition, or judgment by default may be taken against said Defendants for the relief demanded upon in the Petitioners’ Petition. It is therefore ordered that publication be made in the Carthage Courier, a newspaper published in the city of Carthage, Tennessee for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said Defendants to serve upon Turner Smith Evans, Plaintiffs’ attorney, whose address is 212 N. Castle Heights Ave., Lebanon, TN 37087, and file an answer to the petition with the Clerk and Master, Jessie Goad, at her office at 322 Justice Dr., Suite 105, Carthage, TN 37030, according to law. If you fail to do so judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The motion for default will be heard on the 15th day of September, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as possible at the Hartsville/Trousdale Judicial Center, 303 East Main Street, Hartsville, TN 37074. Jessie Goad Chancery Court Clerk Attorney for Plaintiff Turner Smith Evans TRESSLER & ASSOCIATES, PLLC 212 N. Castle Heights Ave. Lebanon, TN 37087 7-13-4t

STATE OF TENNESSEE PROBATE COURT OF SMITH COUNTY AT CARTHAGE NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF James Timothy Cooper Case # 80CH1-2023-PR-2719Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of July, 2023, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of James Timothy Cooper, Deceased, who died on the 5th day of June 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 13th day of July, 2023. Signed Tommie L. Cooper, Personal Representative Jamie D. Winkler, Attorne Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master 7-20-2t

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Smith County, Tennessee Smith County Highway Department is accepting bids for the resurfacing of three TDOT State Aid Routes, Total Project Length 12.253 miles. Bids should be submitted by August 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Bids should be submitted in a sealed envelope to the “Smith County Highway Department, 200 JMZ Drive, Gordonsville, TN 38563.” Each envelope should be plainly marked with “Bid – Bradford Hills Road, Buffalo Road / Lakeside Drive, and Rawls Creek Road – Resurfacing Project” Bids will be opened publicly and read aloud at that time. The work for which bids are to be submitted consists of furnishing all labor, materials and performing all work required for the resurfacing of Bradford Hills Road, Buffalo Road / Lakeside Drive, and Rawls Creek Road described herein and as specifi ed in the plans. Smith County reserves the right to reject any and/or all proposals, to waive technicalities or informalities, and to accept any proposals deemed to be in the best interest of Smith County. No bid shall be valid unless signed. No bid shall be accepted by FAX machine. All bidders must have a current Tennessee Contractor’s License. Contractors must demonstrate compliance with Tennessee Code Annotated, Title 62, Chapter 6, Paragraph 119 by providing evidence of a license in the appropriate classifi cation before your bid can be considered. The failure of any bidder tocomply with all of the provisions of TCA § 62-6-119 shall disqualify such bid. All bidders shall include the license number, expiration date thereof, and license classifi cation of the bidding contractor and sub-contractor on the outside of the envelope containing the bid; otherwise, the bid shall not be opened or considered. No award of any contract will be made to any fi rm or individual that is currently debarred by the State of Tennessee or the Federal Highway Administration. 80SAR1-S8-016 S.A. 80039 (1) – Bradford Hills Road 80SAR1-S8-018 S.A. 80016 (5) – Buffalo Road / Lakeside Drive 80SAR1-S8-017 S.A. 80025 (3) – Rawls Creek Road Plans, Specifi cations, and all other Contract Documents may be examined at the following locations: 1. Smith County Highway Department 2. Collier Engineering Company, Inc. 3. Dodge Data Analytics 4. Builder’s Exchange of TN 5. Tennessee Road Builders Association 6. iSqFt, Inc. / CMD Group / Construct Connect Plans, Specifi cations, and all other Contract Documents may be obtained from Collier Engineering Company, 2949 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211 (615) 331-1441 upon receipt of a $100.00 non-refundable deposit (NO CASH). Mickey Barrett, Superintendent Smith County Highway Department

FINAL NOTICE Unit #63 at F & N Storage in Gordonsville, TN is past due on the lease agreement. If the amount of $305.00 is not paid in full by July 31, 2023, the unit will be cleaned out and disposed of. Unit #55 at F & N Storage in Gordonsville, TN is past due on the lease agreement. If the amount of $250.00 is not paid in full by July 31, 2023, the unit will be cleaned out and disposed of. Unit #42 at F & N Storage in Gordonsville, TN is past due on the lease agreement. If the amount of $235.00 is not paid in full by July 31, 2023, the unit will be cleaned out and disposed of. Unit #1 at F & N Storage in Gordonsville, TN is past due on the lease agreement. If the amount of $140.00 is not paid in full by July 31, 2023, the unit will be cleaned out and disposed of. Unit #E78 & E79 at Southside Storage in South Carthage, TN is past due on the lease agreement. If the amount of $510.00 is not paid in full by July 31, 2023, the unit will be cleaned out and disposed of. Unit #A4 at Southside Storage in South Carthage, TN is past due on the lease agreement. If the amount of $135.00 is not paid in full by July 31, 2023, the unit will be cleaned out and disposed of. Unit #D82 at Hwy 53 Storage in South Carthage, TN is past due on the lease agreement. If the amount of $230.00 is not paid in full by July 31, 2023, the unit will be cleaned out and disposed of.

PUBLIC NOTICE The Gordonsville Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at Gordonsville City Hall. The purpose of this public hearing will be to solicit public comments regarding a variance request in the R-1 Low Density Residential District of the Gordonsville Zoning Ordinance. Said request is a variance in setback requirements for placement of a prefabricated accessory building in the side yard of property located at 113 Chester Street. The application for this request, submitted by Jon David Wagner is on fi le at City Hall. All interested persons are invited to attend this public hearing. John Potts, Mayor

PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SMITH COUNTY THE STATE OF TENNESSEE The State of Tennessee For the use and benefi t of Smith County, TN, Plaintiff Vs. CIVIL ACTION # 8559 Delinquent Tax Payers for 2020 Real Estate NON-RESIDENT NOTICES In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Clerk and Master from the Plaintiff’s Complaint, which is sworn to that the following defendants whose whereabouts and address are unknown, that a diligent attempt has been made to locate said defendants and that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, ORDERED that publication be made in the Carthage Courier, a newspaper of general circulation published in the County of Smith in the State of Tennessee for four (4) consecutives weeks commanding said defendants to serve upon Jeremiah Hassler, Attorney at Law, whose address is P.O. Box 409, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, a copy of an Answer to Complaint on or before the 5th day of September, 2023, also fi le an Answer to the Complaint with the Clerk and Master at her offi ce at 322 Justice Dr., Suite 105, Carthage, TN 37030, according to law. If you fail to do so Judgment by Default will be taken against you, the said defendants for the relief demanded in the Complaint on the 15th day of September, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery Court of Smith County at the Trousdale County Justice Center, Hartsville, TN. The said defendants are listed as follows: This the 10th day of July, 2023. Jessie Goad, Clerk and Master Jeremiah Hassler, Smith County Delinquent Tax Attorney 2020 REAL ESTATE District, Map, & Parcel Property Address Christian Michael Etux Dorothy 05-015-012.04 Gladdice Rd Crawford Hugo 11-044-018.00 341 Sullivans Bend Rd Cremer Michael P 06-012-019.00 25 Little Creek Rd Elliott Renee R Etvir Kevin 16-071-012.05 677 Cookeville Hwy Ezell Dorris W 19-097F-A-097G-036.00 4 Bradley Ln Gregory Shane Etux Hazel 03-032-006.01 5 Smith Branch Cir King Frank & Edwards Marion 01-053E-E-003.00 201 First Ave W King Frank Etux Ida 01-053E-E-002.01 First Ave W