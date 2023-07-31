Obit – Mr. Fred “Butch” Brockette

Mr. Fred “Butch” Brockette of Lebanon died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Monday July 24, 2023 at the age of 77 at 7:24 a.m. under the care of hospice.

Funeral services were conducted on Thursday afternoon July 27th from the Immanuel Baptist Church in Lebanon. Officiating the 1 p.m. services were Pastor Jeff Pratt, Bro. Darrin Reynolds, and Bro. Will Crum. Interment followed beside his son in the Wilson County Memorial Park.

Born Fred Harold Brockette Jr. in Baltimore, Maryland on May 01, 1946, he was reared in the Pleasant Shade Community the son of the late Fred Harold Brockette Sr. who died May 2, 1978 at the age of 56, and Margaret Ann Cox Brockette McWhirter who died February 5, 2004 at the age of 82.

The Brockette’s suffered the loss of their only son, Kevin Brockette who died April 17, 1994 at the age of 20 from injuries received in an automobile accident.

Also preceding Butch in death was his step-father, Frank H. McWhirter who died April 7, 1999 at the age of 77, a sister, Reba Lee Hall Fisher who died at the age of 80 on September 30, 2020, and a brother, Jerry Lee Thomas Hall who died at the age of 68 on July 10, 2010.

Lovingly called “Pap” by his many Lebanon friends, Butch was a 1964 graduate of Smith County High School where he majored in Science played baseball and was chosen by his classmates as the wittiest boy in the senior class. When asked what his pet peeve was, he simply stated, “English Teachers.”

In describing his character the 1964 yearbook stated; “He was the voice of wisdom, tall, dark, and bashful.”

Following graduation he was inducted into the United States Army and proudly served our country during the Vietnam War and was stationed in the Panama Canal and was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant.

He was united in marriage in Lebanon at the Immanuel Baptist Church on August 5, 1971 to the former Jeri House, who survives.

He was a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church and after returning from military service was immediately employed with South Central Bell. He retired from A. T. & T. as an engineer and his total career was forty one years.

Butch had a servants heart, was kind and a gentle giant in life and in the Lebanon Community he earned the respect of all with whom he came in contact with.

Mr. Brockette was a devout and beloved Sunday School teacher for more than forty years. He was known to many at Immanuel as the “Candy Man” as he never left home without candy or mints in his pocket.

He was a member of Gideons International, involved in Kiwanis Little League baseball for many years.

In his spare time he enjoyed golfing, wood working and feeding birds. Feeding birds was as much a pleasure as a mission.

Butch was a towering presence with a heart of gold and was a wonderful neighbor and could be counted on to blow leaves from the neighbor’s driveway, mow yards, change lightbulbs or any other chore that was needed.

Surviving in addition to his loving wife, Jeri, of fifty one years are their two surviving daughters, Kim Summerlin and husband Ty of Pensacola, Florida, Karen Brockette of Lebanon; siblings, Brent Hall and wife Irene of Sun City West, Arizona, Eddie Hall and wife Gail of Girdletree, Maryland, Dianna Brockette Dillehay and husband Terry Shayne of Carthage, Ronnie Brockette and wife Janice of the Dodson Branch Community, Patty Brockette Holt and husband Steve of Durham, North Carolina, Randy Brockette and wife Stephanie of Canton, Ohio; grandchildren, Bryleigh, Hope, and Alex; great-grandchildren, Trez and Kobe and many beloved nieces and nephews.

This notice provided as a courtesy to the Brockette family.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE