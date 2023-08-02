Doctor found guilty

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

A local doctor has been found guilty of unlawfully distributing controlled substances, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (USDOJ).

A federal jury in the Middle District of Tennessee convicted Dr. Bowdoin Smith, 67, Carthage, of three counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances, Wednesday (July 26), according to the USDOJ.

Dr. Smith unlawfully prescribed controlled substances, including opioids such as oxycodone and morphine, according to court documents and evidence presented at trial, officials with the USDOJ say.

A sentencing date in the case had yet to be set, Friday.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors, USDOJ officials explain.

Dr. Smith faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on each count, according to USDOJ officials.

