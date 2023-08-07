Obit – Mr. Harvie T. “Tommy” Lawson, Jr.

Mr. Harvie T. “Tommy” Lawson, Jr., age 65 of Carthage, TN, passed away on Friday, August 4, 2023.

Tommy was born February 11, 1958 in El Paso, TX, a son of the late Harvie T. Lawson, Sr. and Mildred Ruth Reece Lawson. He was also preceded in death by Son; Jeffrey Scott Lawson on February 20, 2022. Grandparents; Oma Belle Reece and Mac Reece. Brother; Ricky Lawson. Father-in-Law; William Edward Crawford, Sr. Uncle; Billy K. Reece.

Mr. Lawson attended Smith County High School. He worked at RobertShaw in Carthage, TN, for 25 years until it closed. Later he worked for Coca-Cola in Nashville, TN, for 13 years before retiring in 2011. He was a Ham Radio Operator – W4HTL. Tommy was an avid camper and camped until his health did not let him. He loved to travel and had been to all but 13 states. Tommy was a founding member and Deacon of the Church of Redemption in South Carthage, TN. He married Evelyn Crawford on January 14, 1977.

Mr. Lawson is survived by Wife of 46 years; Evelyn Crawford Lawson of Carthage, TN. Daughter; Candice (Jeramy) Slagle of Gordonsville, TN. Four grandchildren; Jackson Slagle, Averee Slagle, Alexandra Slagle Scarboro, and Jaiden Slagle. Daughter-in-Law; Shannon Lawson. Sister; Kathy (Joey) Marks. Brothers; Donnie (Alva “Sissy”) Lawson and Stacy (Tanna) Lawson. Sisters-in-Law; Emily (Ron) Lonsbury and Sherrie Fritz. Brothers-in-Law; Robert (Gwen) Crawford and Ed (Pennie) Crawford. Mother-in-Law; Ruby E. Crawford. Uncle; Donald L. Reece. Special Helper; Ronnie Butler. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Memorial services for Mr. Lawson were conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 3PM with Tracy Symoens officiating.

The family requests memorials be made to the Smith County Fine Arts Center and Theatre.

BASS of GORDONSVILLE