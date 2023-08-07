Obit – Mrs. Freda Bennett Lafever

Mrs. Freda Bennett Lafever, age 86, of Gordonsville, TN, passed away Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

Mrs. Lafever was born May 14, 1937 in Lancaster, TN, a daughter of the late Carr Wayne Bennett and Sara Louvenia Hall Bennett. She married Hershel Lesley “H. L.” Lafever on December 17, 1954 and he preceded her in death on December 15, 2003. Mrs. Freda was also preceded by a son: Jacky Wayne Lafever on August 22, 2017. Siblings; Virlah Montgomery, Corbin Bennett, Wirt Lee Bennett, Clarence Bennett, Macie Watts, Lena Hunt, Athaleen Watson, Carolyn Sue Pritchett, and Faye Whitaker.

Mrs. Lafever retired from Carthage General Hospital where she had worked as a nurse and was ward clerk at the time of her retirement. She was saved as a 12 year old girl and was a member of Club Springs The Baptist Church of Christ.

Mrs. Lafever is survived by two children: Terry Lafever of Gordonsville, TN and Myra (George) Cowan of Brush Creek. TN; daughter-in-law: Tammy Lafever of Gordonsville, TN; grandchildren: Heather (John) Potts, Leann (Jay) Slatton, Hagen Lafever, Kim (Tyler) Dillehay, Karla (Carson) McCall, Olivia Lafever, and Trevin Lafever ; twelve great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.

Graveside services and interment for Mrs. Lafever were conducted on Wednesday August 2, 2023 at 1PM at the Gordonsville Cemetery with Bro Tim Bennett and Tyler Dillehay officiating. .

Family and friends of Mrs. Lafever gathered at the Gordonsville Cemetery prior to the 1PM graveside service.

Donations in Mrs. Lafever’s memory may be made to Club Springs The Baptist Church of Christ.

