Obit – Mrs. Margaret Ann Watts

Mrs. Margaret Ann Watts age 73 of South Carthage was pronounced deceased at 6:29 p.m. Friday evening August 4, 2023 at the St. Thomas Mid-Town Hospital in Nashville where she was admitted Thursday evening August 3rd. Her family was at her bedside when death occurred.

A longtime family friend, Bro. Jimmy Gregory, officiated at the 11 a.m. Tuesday morning August 8th funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home and Mrs. Watt’s son-in-law, Bro. Mike Tyree, delivered the eulogy. Burial followed in the Garden of Everlasting Life at the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

She was one of five children, four daughters and a son of the late Marcellus “Cill” Mofield who died September 30, 1988 and Anna Belle Pritchett Mofield who died October 20, 2001 at the age of 82 and was born Margaret Ann Mofield in Watertown on December 4, 1949.

A sister, Carolyn Mofield Kannapel died at the age of 50 on April 24, 2006 and her son and Mrs. Watt’s nephew, Donald Blake Kannapel died of a massive heart attack while playing basketball at the Cornerstone Baptist Church gymnasium on December 16, 2002 at the age of 20.

Mrs. Watts was a 1968 graduate of Smith County high School where she majored in home economics and business education. She was F. H. A. Parliamentarian her junior year and was a member of the junior play cast. She was also a member of the pep club her sophomore and junior years.

It was stated of her in the “68 S.C.H.S. annual; “Life is a fairytale”.

On March 28, 1969 at the Rome Baptist Church Parsonage she was united in marriage to Billy Joe Watts by then church pastor Bro. Alton Garrod.

Mrs. Watt’s family were longtime attendees of the Rome Baptist Church and for many years she attended the Rawls Creek Church.

Before her retirement she was employed in the production department of L & W Engineering in Lebanon. Before that she was also a longtime employee of Robertshaw Industries in Lebanon.

Surviving in addition to her husband Billy, of over fifty four years are their two children, daughter, Deanna Watts Tyree and husband Bro. Mike Tyree of Estill Springs, Tennessee; son, Keith Watts and fiancée Lia Smallwood of South Carthage; two sisters, Brenda Mofield Napier Eidson and William Napier of the Rome Community, Janice Mofield Wilmore and husband Billy of South Carthage; brother, Marcellus Mofield Jr. and wife Debbie of the Rome Community; six grandchildren, Michael Tyree and wife Steafanie of Elora, Tennessee; Kaleb Tyree and wife Brenna also of Estill Springs, Kaitlyn Watts of Spring Hill, Florida, Hannah Pursley of Estill Springs, Madison and Kody Watts of Gallatin; five great-grandchildren, Jathan, Mason, Thomas, Charley and Luke.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE