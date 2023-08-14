Obit – Joshua Hudson Bly

Joshua Hudson Bly, age 29, of Lebanon, TN, passed away on Sunday, August 6, 2023.

Mr. Bly was born March 30, 1994 in Carthage, TN, a son of Danny Wayne Bly and Cherrie Ann Morton Welliver. He graduated from Watertown High School in 2012. He loved listening to music and dancing. Joshua played harmonica. He loved spending time with his family. He was a God fearing and hard working and devoted father with an old soul.

Joshua is survived by Parents; Danny (Michelle) Bly of Murfreesboro, TN, and Cherrie (Ben Scherzer) Welliver of Lebanon, TN. Brother; Joey Wayne (Kristy Hensley) Bly of Hickman, TN, Dale Fain of Murfreesboro, TN, and Aaron Fain of Murfreesboro, TN. Sisters; Morgan Bly of Murfreesboro, TN and Jessica Bly of Watertown, TN. Children; Nena Bly, Lillie Lincoln, and Willow Bly all of Lebanon, TN. Fiance; Payton Obenshain of Lebanon, TN. Grandparents; Connie Reed of Portland, TN, Darlene Wheeler of Waverly, TN, Jan Johnson of Carthage, TN, Charlene Bly of Murfreesboro, TN. Aunt; Candy Grisham. Nephews; Elijah Wayne Bly, Daniel Jaxon Bly, Kaiser Richardson, and Jahsiah Bly. Cousins; Billy Wayne Grisham, Cody Dustin Bly, Charlcie Grisham, and Brandon Grisham.

Funeral Services for Mr. Bly were conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Friday, August 11, 2023 at 2PM with Bro. Shane Smith officiating. Interment followed in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

The family requests memorials be made to assist with funeral expenses.

BASS of GORDONSVILLE