Monday pursuit ends in Gordonsville

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

Three people were taken into custody in Gordonsville Monday morning following a police pursuit involving a vehicle stolen out of Kentucky.

The pursuit began shortly after 10 a.m. on the Carthage Bypass, traveling along Gordonsville Highway/Highway 53 through South Carthage and into Gordonsville.

The driver of a 2004 silver Mustang lost control of the vehicle, skidding off the roadway and down an embankment, a short distance from the Gordonsville Highway/Gordonsville Main Street intersection.

One male and two females were located inside the vehicle and taken into custody.

The incident began shortly before 9 a.m. when Carthage police received a call from the Glasgow, Kentucky Police Department saying the vehicle, stolen from that area overnight, was in Carthage, according to a GPS reading.

The Mustang was said to be in the area of 60 Dixon Springs Highway/Highway 25.

In addition to Carthage police, sheriff’s department officers were involved in a temporary search for the vehicle along Dixon Springs Highway and the Carthage Bypass.

Sheriffs Department Sgt. Jimmy Gregory reported witnessing a Mustang, believed to the stolen vehicle, at the intersection of Dixon Springs Highway/Highway 25 and Main Street, traveling in the opposite direction.

