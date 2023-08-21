Obit – Mr. Nicholas Ryan Carr

Mr. Nicholas Ryan Carr, age 29, of Silver Point, TN, passed away on Friday, August 11, 2023.

Mr. Carr was born January 30, 1994 in Lebanon, TN, a son of the late Randy Lee Carr and Amanda Jean Westphal. He was also preceded in death by Grandfather; Edd “Don” Carr and Grandmother; Carolyn Peach.

Nicholas was a 2012 graduate of Smith County High School. He worked at Bonnell Aluminum. He was hard working and was a loving father and brother.

Mr. Carr is survived by Children; Coleman Carr of Lebanon, TN, and Hazel Carr of Chestnut Mound, TN. Siblings; Megan (David) Stiltner of Ohio. Cassie (Dakota) Pittman of Georgia. Grandfather; Roger Peach of Hiwassee, TN. Grandmother; Sue Carr of Carthage, TN. Several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.

Funeral Services for Mr. Carr were conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 11AM with Eld. Chris White officiating. Interment followed in the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Lebanon, TN.

BASS of CARTHAGE