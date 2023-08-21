Obit – Mrs. Sue Markham

Mrs. Sue Markham age 84 of Lebanon died Monday evening August 14, 2023 at 11:21 p.m. at the Alive Hospice Residence in Murfreesboro.

Funeral services from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon were conducted Saturday afternoon August 19th at 2:00 p.m. by her longtime minister, Edward L. Anderson. Burial followed in the Cedar Grove Cemetery.

She was one of four children of the late Carl Smith Pruitt who died July 17, 1981 at the age of 69 and Mable Maurine Smith Pruitt who died July 10, 2002 at the age of 88 and was born Elizabeth Sue Pruitt in the Granville Community on July 29, 1939.

Two siblings preceded her in death, an infant sister, Marilyn Joyce Pruitt who died at the age of 2 on October 25, 1932 and a brother, Billy Smith Pruitt who died at the age of 75 on August 6, 2022.

Also preceding her in death was her sister-in-law, Anita Jane Walker Pruitt who died at the age of 70 on October 10, 2018.

Mrs. Markham was a retired educator having taught for thirty one years and the last eighteen years of her career was as the kindergarten teacher at the Forks Rive Elementary School in the Elmwood Community.

While residing in Carthage she was a longtime member of the Carthage Church of Christ and after moving to Lebanon placed membership with the Adams Avenue Church of Christ on South Cumberland Ave.

Surviving is a daughter, Susie Cogdill and husband Jeff of Murfreesboro; son, Billy L. Markham of South Carthage; two granddaughters, Addie Elizabeth Markham and Hailey Beth Markham; brother, Bobby Carl Pruitt of Lebanon; two nieces and three nephews.

