Obit – Ms. Linda Faye Haynie

Ms. Linda Faye Haynie of Waverly, Tennessee transitioned from her earthly home to her eternal home on Sunday August 27, 2023 at her beloved Bucket Branch farm home. The 65 year old Ms. Haynie was pronounced deceased at 8:30 p.m. at the Saint Thomas Ascension Three Rivers Hospital in Waverly.

Ms. Haynie was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her funeral services were conducted on Thursday morning August 31st. Pastor Tony Clemons, her pastor, officiated the 11 a.m. services. Burial followed beside her brother, Robert Odell Haynie in the Rockvale Cemetery in the Cages Bend Community.

Ms. Haynie was born in Carthage on October 1, 1957 and was one of six children, four daughters and two sons, born to the late Robert Herod Haynie who died at the age of 72 on October 8, 2001 and Pearlie Mai Haynie-Owsley who died at the age of 61 on October 16, 1998.

Two brothers preceded her in death, Robert Odell Haynie who died at the age of 66 on January 23, 2022 and Jimmy Ray Haynie who died at the age of 45 on December 11, 2005.

Ms. Haynie was a 1975 graduate of Smith County High School where she majored in music and science. While at S. C. H. S. she was a member of the pep club, library club and played in the spring and fall Festivals her sophomore and junior years. She was also a member of the Lady Owls basketball team her freshman year.

Ms. Haynie retired in 2016 as a plumber and pipefitter having worked for the Tennessee Valley Authority and several construction projects all over the United States as a member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union # 572 in Nashville.

She was also a licensed cosmetologist in the State of Tennessee.

She was a member of Williams Chapel Church in the Riddleton Community.

Surviving are three sisters, Louise Mason of Gallatin, Virginia Haynie of Chattanooga, Mary Elece Haynie McCall and husband James of Hartsville; sister-in-law, Wanda Beasley Haynie of the Riddleton Community; beloved aunts, Mai Nell Wharton and Christine High both of Lebanon; special friend, Sandy Spicer of Waverly; several nieces and nephews and many other acquaintances and friends.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE