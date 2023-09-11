Obit – Leslie Williams Sr.

Leslie Williams Sr., 90, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at his home in Gordonsville, TN.

He was preceded in death by the love of his life Betty Sue (Hicks) Williams, his parents Huse and Hattie Bell (Malicoat) Williams, siblings Marie Davis, Thelma Ayers, William (Bill) Williams, Colleen Wright, Edward (Red) Williams and his daughters Sandy (Gordon) Woods and Tracey Williams. He was born December 8, 1932 and raised in LaFollette, TN and is the son of Huse and Hattie Bell (Malicoat) Williams.

After high school he joined the Army. He served in the Korean war and was in the Army for a total of 19 years.

He worked in the garment factory for the majority of his life. Colonial Shirt Factory took him across the world to work in many counties where he met many friends along the way. He loved cooking, fishing, writing, music and was a winemaker. He won many awards for his wine at the TN State fair. Leslie lived a fun-filled, adventurous life and he will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Leslie is survived by his children Leslie (Vicki) Williams, Christopher (Keisha) Williams, Elaine (Brian) Clemmons, and Rachel Williams, and 12 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren.

Family received friends on Sunday, September 10th at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with funeral service at 1 PM, Rev. Chris Stanley officiating. Following service, family and friends will proceeded to Hicks Cemetery for Graveside Service and Interment, with Military Honors given by Honor Guard of Campbell County.

This notice provided as a courtesy to the Williams Family.

