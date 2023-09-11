Obit – Mrs. Frances Hesson Poynter

Mrs. Frances Hesson Poynter age 81, of Carthage, Tn passed away Friday September 8,2023.

Mrs. Poynter was born September 15, 1941 in Lafayette, TN a daughter of the late Robert “Bob” Hesson and Martha Inez Stephens Hesson. She was also preceded in death by siblings: Johnny Hesson, Jimmy Hesson, Donnie Hesson, Bobby Hesson and Susie Crowder and father and mother-in-law: Paul and Pauline Higginbotham Poynter. She was a 1959 graduate of Macon County High School. She married Tyrone Poynter on September 18, 1965. She owned and operated Anna’s Flower Shop and Poynter Cleaners with her family for over 30 years. She was a member of Carthage United Methodist Church

Mrs Poynter is survived by her husband: Tyrone Poynter of Carthage, TN; children: Michelle (James) Halliburton of Carthage, TN and Tara (Chuck) Whitlock of Lebanon, TN; grandchildren: Tiffany (Ryan Slater) McCormick, Brian (Renae West) McCormick, Bo (Cooper) Whitlock, Alec Whitlock and Bryce Whitlock; great-grandchildren: Adysen Slater, Ophalya Slater, Eloise McCormick, Jace McCormick, and Mallory McCormick; brother: Kenny (Bonnie) Hesson of Scottsville, KY; sisters: Pat (Bobby) Russell of Lafayette, TN, Rhoda (Billy) Wilmore of Lafayette, TN, Kim (Mike) Scott of Lafayette, TN and Dean (Randall) Oldham of Lafayette, TN.

Funeral services for Mrs. Poynter were conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Sunday September 10, 2023 at 4PM with Rev Monica Mowdy officiating. Interment followed in the Smith County Memorial Gardens in Carthage, TN.

BASS of CARTHAGE