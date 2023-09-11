Obit – Mrs. Paula Dillard Proffitt

Mrs. Paula Dillard Proffitt, age 80, of the Lock 7 Community in Smith County, TN, passed away on September 9, 2023.

Mrs. Proffitt was born August 5, 1943 in Smith County, TN, a daughter of the late Carl Columbus Dillard and Gladys Mildred Blackburn Dillard. She married Robert Allen Proffitt on March 22, 1958 and he preceded her in death on October 8, 2011. Mrs. Paula was also preceded in death by Infant Son at birth; Kevin Proffitt and Sister; Peggy Jones.

Mrs. Proffitt worked for numerous years at Union Heights School. She was a member of the Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church in Rock City, TN.

Mrs. Proffitt is survived by Son and Daughter-in-Law; Keith (Judy) Proffitt of Rome, TN. Granddaughter; Jessica (Cameron Crook) Proffitt of Rock City, TN. Sisters; Patricia Clevinger and Pamela Petrey. Devoted Sister-in-Law; Alline “Shorty” Smith. Numerous nephews also survive.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Proffitt were conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes at 1PM on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 with Bro. Randall Hunt and Bro. Ricky Rios officiating. Interment followed in the Smith County Memorial Gardens with Michael Christian delivering prayer.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church Youth Fund.

