Obit – Mrs. Peggy Hewitt Love

Mrs. Peggy Hewitt Love age 85 of the Granville Community was pronounced deceased at 1:57 a.m. Saturday morning September 2, 2023 at the Pavilion in South Carthage under the loving care of Gentiva Hospice of Cookeville.

Mrs. Hewitt was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her services were conducted on Wednesday September 5th at 11 a.m. with Eld. Kenny Hensley officiating. Burial followed beside her husband Bob in the Granville Cemetery.

She was one of three children, a daughter and two sons, born to the late James Alexander (Jim) Hewitt who died July 6, 1970 at the age of 91 and Maggie Lee Peak Hewitt who died February 4, 1998 also at the age of 91 and was born Peggy Lou Hewitt in South Carthage on April 25, 1938.

Mrs. Love suffered the loss of one of her two daughters, Melanie Angel Sircy Taylor who died January 1, 2020 at the age of 57 from cancer.

Two brothers preceded Mrs. Love in death, Ernest Lewis “Jug” Hewitt of Gallatin who died December 25, 1994 at the age of 65 and Billy Key Hewitt of Waverly who died July 2, 2002 at the age of 76.

Mrs. Hewitt was a member of the 1956 graduating class at Smith County High School where her major was in music and she was a member of the Beta Club. Other high school activities included being a member of the Latin and Spanish Clubs, basketball manager her junior and senior years, football queen attendant her freshman year, the Girl’s Hobby Club of which she was vice-president her sophomore year and the glee club her sophomore and junior years.

On May 23, 1992 she was united in marriage to Cook County, Illinois native and U. S. Army Vietnam veteran, 1st Lieutenant Robert Wayne (Bob) Love, who preceded her in death on February 4, 1998 at the age of 59.

Mrs. Love was a member of the Jackson Park Church of Christ in Inglewood.

She retired from Bellsouth Telephone in 1988 with thirty one years of service. She began employment with Bellsouth shortly following graduation from high school.

Surviving is her daughter, Teresa Sircy Ofman and husband Esq. Lee Ofman jof Franklin, Tennessee; son, Stan Sircy of the Granville Community; step-son, Barry Love of Hopkinsville, Kentucky; two grandsons, Berek Ofman and R. J. Taylor.

