Obit – Mary Frances Justice

Mary Frances Justice, 86, of the Lancaster Hill Community in TN, passed away surrounded by family on September 6, 2023. She was born in Putnam County, TN to the late Marshall and Vernie Thompson Brown on August 9, 1937.

A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.

Mary was a homemaker who loved her family, but she had a special place in her heart for her grandchildren. She was very fond of the outdoors but could also be found indoors watching Westerns.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Will T Justice; her brothers, Fred Brown, Robert Brown, and Ralph Brown; and sisters June Brown and Judy Brown.

She is survived by her sons; Danny (Ruth) Justice of Lancaster Hill Community, TN and Tommy (Tina) Justice of Lewisburg, TN; brothers, Jerry (Jennie) Brown of Pea Ridge, TN and Johnny (Evelyn) Brown of Gentry, TN; sisters, Peggy Petty of Alexandria, TN and Jane (John) Lambert of Buffalo Valley, TN; grandchildren, Cody Justice, Will Justice, and Katelyn Justice all of Lewisburg, TN and Joseph Justice of Lancaster Hill, TN; great grandchild, Alayna Justice of Lewisburg, TN and 21 nieces and nephews.

