Obit – Mr. Bob Glidwell

U. S. Navy veteran, Mr. Bob Glidwell age 84 of Carthage, was pronounced deceased at 6:48 a.m. Wednesday morning September 13, 2023 at the Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital in Lebanon where he was admitted Friday September 8th from Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage.

American Legion Post # 57 of Carthage, Chaplin Bro. Donny Payne, will officiate the 1 p.m. Friday afternoon September 15th funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Following the funeral, burial with military honors by American Legion Post # 57, will be in the Ridgewood Cemetery. Mr. Glidwell was a member of the funeral team of Post # 57.

The Glidwell family will receive friends at Sanderson in Carthage on Thursday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Friday from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. services.

Mr. Glidwell was the fifth of twelve children and was the son of the late James Lee Glidwell who died March 4, 1973 at the age of 68 and Minnie Lee Barber Glidwell who died January 4, 1991 at the age of 74 and was born Bobby Gene Glidwell in Trenton in Gibson County on February 14, 1939.

Seven siblings preceded him in death. They were; James Lee Glidwell Jr. who died January 2, 2015 at the age of 88, William Robert Glidwell who died October 10, 1996 at the age of 64, Helen Juanita Glidwell King who died October 27, 2003 at the age of 75, Brenda Glidwell Lancaster who died October 4, 1994 at the age of 44, Oscar O. Glidwell who died in 2010 at the age of 66, Michael John Glidwell who died October 7, 2021 at the age of 69, and Jerry Lee Glidwell who died as an infant on September 28, 1937 at 1 month of age.

Mr. Glidwell was a recipient of his General Education Degree and received an Associate Degree from Draughn’s College in Nashville.

He proudly served our country having been inducted in Nashville on June 15, 1956 and was honorably discharged with the rank of Radioman 3rd Class on January 13, 1962 at the United States Naval Air Station in San Diego, California. His total service in the United States Navy was three years, six months and twenty nine days with one year, two months and nineteen days of his service in foreign and sea service. During his foreign tour of duty he was assigned to the USS Virgo.

Mr. Glidwell had the honor of becoming a Shellback while in the Navy, which meant while in service he crossed the equator.

As a member of the Legion he was a Charter member of the Legion Riders which led funeral processions for military veteran’s funeral processions. He was a past riders director and was the treasurer of the group.

Following his military service he was an appliance salesman for Ray Batts Furniture Company on Thompson Lane in Antioch and he retired as a supervisor for U. P. S. in Nashville in 1984.

Following retirement he moved to Lafayette and began Windy Acres Farm where he raised hogs, cows, and tobacco.

His favorite pastime was hunting and fishing on that farm.

Mr. Glidwell was of the Pentecostal faith.

Surviving are the Mother of his children, Betty Jean Thompson Glidwell of Carthage three children, daughter Cindy Glidwell and companion Kolt of Lafayette, Bobby Glidwell Jr. of Carthage, James Glidwell and wife Mattie of Lebanon; five grandchildren, Bobby Glidwell III and wife Chelsea, Catherine Glidwell, Brittany Paige Glidwell, James D. Glidwell Jr and wife Candace, Jonathan Claude Glidwell and wife Shae; eleven great-grandchildren and several step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren; sister, Hazel McComb and husband Leroy of Hendersonville, Charlie Glidwell and wife Eloise of Tupelo, Mississippi, William Glidwell and wife Diane of Gallatin, James Glidwell and wife Kathy of Milan; sister-in-law, Patsy Glidwell of Gadsden, Tennessee.

The Glidwell family has requested memorials to the American Legion Post #57 of Carthage.

