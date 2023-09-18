Obit – Mr. Ronnie Howell Sr.

Mr. Ronnie Howell Sr. of the Kempville Community was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival at the age of 64 at the Riverview Regional Medical Center E. R. in Carthage after becoming gravely ill at his Buffalo Road home.

The Michigan native was at the Hackett Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home and was to be cremated at the Cumberland Family Services in Algood. No services are planned at this time.

Born Ronnie B. Howell in Hamtramck in Wayne County, Michigan on January 9, 1959, he was the son of the late Juanita Sullins Howell, a Chestnut Mound Community native, who died March 29, 1980 at the age of 59 and Walter Howell.

Mr. Howell was a 1977 graduate of Madison Height High School in Madison Heights in Oakland County, Michigan.

Mr. Howell was united in marriage in New Baltimore, Michigan on September 22, 1988 to Detroit native, the former Lauren Lee Carrow.

He retired from Madison Heights High School in 2005 where he was a long time employee over building maintenance.

Mr. Howell was of the Freewill Baptist faith.

Surviving in addition to his wife Lauren, are three children, Ronnie Howell Jr. of Madison Heights, Michigan, Melissa Taylor of Cookeville, and Amanda Forest and husband Cody of Victoriaville, California; sister, Sharon Preston and husband Fred of Sterling Heights, Michigan; four grandchildren.

