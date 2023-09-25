Obit – Mrs. Lois Silcox Hamlet

Mrs. Lois Silcox Hamlet, a housewife of the Turkey Creek Community, died peacefully at 5:45 A.M. Sunday morning September 24, 2023 at the Smith County Health and Rehabilitation Center in Carthage where she had made her home since April 25, 2013. Mrs. Hamlet was 82 years of age.

Funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home were conducted on Tuesday afternoon September 26th at 1 p.m. with Eld. Beau Beechboard officiating. Burial followed in the Garden of the Cross at the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

One of five daughters, she was the eldest daughter of the late Virgil Savage Silcox who died at the age of 58 on February 2, 1979 and Ruth Evelyn Webb Silcox who died at the age of 77 on September 4, 2004, she was born Lois Loretta Silcox at the Dr. Thayer S. Wilson Clinic (now Poindexter Realty) in Carthage on September 3, 1941.

Mrs. Hamlet’s middle born sister, Cristol Dean Silcox Hughes, preceded her in death on Sunday morning May 27, 2018 at the age of 73.

Mrs. Hamlet was a 1959 graduate of Smith County High School where she majored in Commercial. She was class treasurer her freshman year, a member of the Latin Club her freshman and sophomore years and her senior years she was in home economics class, the band and a member of the office staff.

It was stated of her in her senior annual that; “Gentleness succeeds rather than violence”.

On January 2, 1960 she was united in marriage to Jackson County native, James Louis “Jimmy” Hamlet. The ceremony was performed at then, Smith County Justice of the Peace, Stanton Hunter’s home in South Carthage.

Mrs. Hamlet was saved as a young girl in the late Mrs. Birchie Torrence’s Sunday School class at the Carthage First Baptist Church. She was later baptized into the full fellowship of the North Carthage Baptist Church.

Mrs. Hamlet very much enjoyed a homemaker, cooking, and being with her family.

She really enjoyed her grandchildren and supported them in their activities in their youth, ballgames, hunting and fishing.

She and Jimmy enjoyed shopping together and just being together.

Surviving in addition to her husband Jimmy of over sixty three years is their son, Jamie Hamlet and wife Patricia “Pebbles” Hamlet of Gordonsville; three grandchildren, Dylan Hamlet and wife Jessica of South Carthage, Drew Hamlet of Carthage, and Darby Hamlet of Gordonsville; three sisters, Jeanette Silcox Clariday of Donelson, Rose Silcox Carter and husband Garry of the Turkey Creek Community; Jill Silcox Beechboard and husband Bill of the Hogans Creek Community.

The Hamlet family has requested memorials to the North Carthage Baptist Church.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE

djd