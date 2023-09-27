By Eddie West

Staff Writer

The William Walton Harvest Festival will be held from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Saturday.

Featuring food and craft vendors, as well as live entertainment and activities, the annual event is held the last Saturday in September.

Popular with visitors are the various craft demonstrations, some from pioneer days.

Also, one of the most popular activities of the festival for the young and young at heart is the zip-line sponsored by Rackley Roofing. Popular with children is Zero Gravity’s bungee jump. The festival will also include inflatables for children. Various musical acts and re-enactors perform at the stage in front of the Historic Smith County Courthosue during the festival. Besides a ceremony at the William Walton graveside held by the Daughters of the American Revolution, all events take place in downtown Carthage. Some other highlights of this year’s event:

•The Harvest Queen Pageant will be held beginning at 4 p.m.

•The second annual Duck Race, benefiting the Pregnancy Resource Center of Smith County, will be held during festival hours.

•Free concert at the courthouse featuring Tennessee Outlaw Country.

CHECK OUT THE EVENT SCHEDULE IN THIS WEEK’S COURIER